'Luxury urban' is 'bold' and 'loud' at BLK October

As a kid, Donevan Sanchez enjoyed anything creative. At the age of 16, he started cutting his own hair since other stylists “kept messing it up.”

He used to spend hours drawing designs on clip-art of blank T-shirts he found online. He even designed his own tattoos, which he said “hurt more when you do it to yourself.”

“Growing up, I did it,” he said. “Almost anything you could think of that has to do with any type of creativity: I did it. Whether it was dancing, drawing, writing, trying to make designs for clothes. … I like to dip my toes into everything.”

On Monday, Sanchez and his girlfriend, Ashley Rios, celebrated the grand opening of their own clothing store, BLK October.

The name was born out of their love for Halloween.

BLK October is located at 627 Fourth St. NW, inside Fams Barbershop and Apparel . The store, which is pronounced “Black October,” is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Originally the couple only sold their custom-made apparel online. But in early December, Sanchez said he stopped into Fams to put up a flyer for his website. Apolinar “Apollo” Munoz, Jr., their friend and the owner of Fams, told them he needed a new clothing supplier.

“So, yeah, I hopped on that right away,” Sanchez said.

BLK October held its grand opening about a month later. Even after they’d opened, the entrepreneurs were still putting designs onto shirts and hoodies to add to the racks.

“It’s been a little tricky,” Sanchez said. “There’s been a lot of obstacles trying to get this place up and running. Lots of financial stuff or not having enough time, because we also make clothes for another brand called Vital Apparel. … So, it’s a lot.”

He described his style as “luxury urban.” It is a style that he says “is not really a thing yet,” but he wants “to make it a thing.” The simple designs feature little color and prioritize comfort, without sacrificing the high-end style Sanchez strives for.

“It’s 100% cotton,” he said. “It’s comfortable and it’s good fabric. But eventually, I want to try out cashmere or things like that. Like, I want more premium fabrics, if that makes sense.”

His stylistic preferences come from a variety of places, but mostly his brother, who grew up spending hundreds on premium clothing brands, like Supreme.

“I just really want people to be comfortable in their clothes, but look nice at the same time,” he said. “I feel like the luxury-urban wear is very fitting for this. There’s some things here that you wouldn’t see at Walmart.”

Sanchez was referring to the designs on some of his clothes, which some could consider offensive. For example, one shirt features abstract outline of a nude woman, while another has the letters “IDFWY,” which stand for “I don’t f- — with you.”

The artistic vulgarity isn’t on most the designs, but it’s one of the things that he feels sets him apart “from the big names,” like Nike or Supreme. He said he’s able to take “uncensored, bold and blunt” risks that a bigger company may not be willing to try.

His mom, Andrea Brockman, was his first customer Monday. She said she likes the IDFWY shirt, describing it as a “loud” fashion statement.

His second customer, Jayjay Ockha, came in to support his friends’ new business. He also bought the IDFWY shirt.

Sanchez’s long-term goal is to own a few stores around the U.S. He also hopes to have his clothes available in retail stores, like PacSun, Tillys and Zumiez.

For now though, his focus is to “get the word out,” which he’s been learning the best methods for. One form of promotion they tried was partnering up with a local electronic dance music DJ, Rusker, who wore BLK October apparel in a recent photoshoot.

His brand can also be found on Facebook (BLK October), TikTok (@blk_october), Instagram (@BLKOCTOBER) and on a website (BLKOctober.com).