New platform leverages real-time data to enable retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell in a transparent and efficient way. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / goTRG, a global leader in returns management and reverse supply chain, today announced the launch of goWholesale, a new platform that leverages real-time data to enable retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell new, refurbished and overstock premium wholesale goods. This new platform, similar to how StockX helps consumers buy and sell sneakers, provides a unified approach to wholesale buying and selling, allowing retailers and manufacturers to exit new and refurbished electronics. goWholesale also offers wholesale buyers a marketplace exchange that offers a sophisticated, transparent and gamified buying experience.

