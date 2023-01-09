Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Nextech AR Solutions Reports Preliminary 2022 Revenue for 3D Modeling Surges +266%
Breakthrough Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023. Generative AI Driving Exponential Growth For Web3.0 Portfolio of Technologies for Ecommerce. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to report its preliminary annual growth in 3D modeling revenue surges over 266% compared to 2021.
WacoTrib.com
goTRG Launches goWholesale, World's First Wholesale Marketplace that Offers Full Price Transparency
New platform leverages real-time data to enable retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell in a transparent and efficient way. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / goTRG, a global leader in returns management and reverse supply chain, today announced the launch of goWholesale, a new platform that leverages real-time data to enable retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell new, refurbished and overstock premium wholesale goods. This new platform, similar to how StockX helps consumers buy and sell sneakers, provides a unified approach to wholesale buying and selling, allowing retailers and manufacturers to exit new and refurbished electronics. goWholesale also offers wholesale buyers a marketplace exchange that offers a sophisticated, transparent and gamified buying experience.
Comments / 0