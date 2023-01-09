Read full article on original website
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
KIMT
Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
951thebull.com
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
KIMT
Austin man arrested on warrant, fentanyl found on him
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 25-year-old Austin man was arrested in Rochester on a warrant out of Mower County Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department said at 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to Walmart North for a shoplifting call for 25-year-old Austin Kinder of Austin who has a valid warrant out of Mower County.
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KIMT
Mason City gets $1 million for housing rehab projects
DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is getting a $1 million state grant to rehabilitate 47 housing units. The money is part of $4 million in state grants announced Thursday by Governor Kim Reynolds. Mason City will use its share to provide grants to upgrade distressed housing in collaboration with local partners to purchase and renovate houses into homeownership units and make improvements to neighborhood infrastructure. Property owners will have to provide a 20% local match to receive state funding.
KIMT
Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections now working in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The start of 2023 saw the dawn of a new era in detention in southeast Minnesota. Fillmore County decided to withdraw from a joint powers agreement and that has led to the creation of the new Dodge & Olmsted (D&O) Community Corrections team. “We had a...
KIMT
Floyd County Community Foundation announces nearly $150,000 in grants
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 25 projects are sharing in $149,997.74 in funding from the Floyd County Community Foundation. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Floyd County. Committee members include Sue Bortz, Jen Burton, Lisa Garden, Randy Heitz, Kurt Hoeft, Melissa Jones, Jane Larson, Amy Leaman, Tracy Merfeld, Sarah Murray, Amy Staudt (chair), Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.
KIMT
Mason City Family YMCA shares in $1.5 million in state grants
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Mason City Family YMCA is getting a $78,476 state grant for a roof replacement project. The money is part of more than $1,573,997 in grants announced Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The grants come from the department’s Iowa Great Places, Strengthening Communities, School Arts Experience, Artist Catalyst, Creative Places Project, Folk Arts Learning and Humanities Collaboration programs.
KIMT
Sukup creating new childcare option in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Another childcare facility is being built in Sheffield, thanks to Sukup Manufacturing Co. The company says it is teaming up with Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care on the project. Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare has served north Iowa for more than 50 years and currently has two locations in Mason City and one in Clear Lake.
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
KIMT
Mason City man with history of burglarizing businesses arrested for trying to break into comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
KIMT
Awards presented at annual meeting of Visit Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City’s annual tourism awards were presented Thursday at Music Man Square. The non-profit Visit Mason City is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Mason City and says it “is dedicated to attracting, expanding and retaining visitor spending in the area by marketing and promoting Mason City and the North Iowa region as a destination for leisure travelers, motorcoach groups, meeting, convention, and sports events.”
KIMT
The Clear Lake Lions boys' basketball team is hoping to keep its win streak alive
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Lions boys' basketball team is still undefeated. They are preparing for a tough opponent on Friday night night, the Humboldt Wildcats. KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the team's head coach and two captains earlier today as they get ready for the game.
KIMT
The West Fork girls' basketball team is making some noise this season
SHEFFIELD, Iowa - The West Fork girls' basketball team is undefeated so far and they're hoping to keep that win streak going. The Warhawks seniors say they've been playing together since they were little and feels this plays a big role in their success. The seniors talked about their strong...
KIMT
