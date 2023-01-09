ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Nursing strike ends as Montefiore, Mount Sinai reach agreements

A multi-day nursing strike that disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals ended Thursday, with hospitals officials saying tentative agreements have been reached with the nurses' union. Roughly 7,100 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and The Mount Sinai Hospital went on strike Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Nurse reflects on strike, safe staffing as deal with union reached

For the past seven years, Shirley Escala walked in to work as scheduled at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx — until this week’s nursing strike kept her on the sidewalk. Thursday marked her return to work after the union reached a tentative deal with the hospital. “It...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Brooklyn BP Antonio Reynoso shares his plans for the borough

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso held a state of the borough address for Brooklyn Tuesday — the first one in 10 years. On Thursday, Reynoso joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” to talk about his vision for the future of Brooklyn. He emphasized his commitment to...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Child dies after Brooklyn house fire, FDNY says

A child is dead in Brooklyn after a 3-alarm fire tore through a home in Brownsville early Friday morning, fire officials say. Authorities say the blaze started just after 5 a.m. at 759 Howard Ave. inside a three-story home. Over 130 firefighters responded to the fire, which started on the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s big agenda

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week unveiled a laundry list of plans for 2023 in her first State of the State address since being elected to a four-year term. In her 45-minute address, Hochul tackled a wide array of issues — from housing to mental health to the controversial issue of bail reform. Hochul also promised not to raise taxes while linking the minimum wage to the rate of inflation. In the end, Hochul made 147 proposals, and NY1’s Zack Fink, Juan Manuel Benítez and Courtney Gross highlight the notable proposals and share their own takeaways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case

Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy