Gov. Kathy Hochul this week unveiled a laundry list of plans for 2023 in her first State of the State address since being elected to a four-year term. In her 45-minute address, Hochul tackled a wide array of issues — from housing to mental health to the controversial issue of bail reform. Hochul also promised not to raise taxes while linking the minimum wage to the rate of inflation. In the end, Hochul made 147 proposals, and NY1’s Zack Fink, Juan Manuel Benítez and Courtney Gross highlight the notable proposals and share their own takeaways.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO