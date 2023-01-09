Read full article on original website
NY1
Nursing strike ends as Montefiore, Mount Sinai reach agreements
A multi-day nursing strike that disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals ended Thursday, with hospitals officials saying tentative agreements have been reached with the nurses' union. Roughly 7,100 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and The Mount Sinai Hospital went on strike Monday...
NY1
Nurse reflects on strike, safe staffing as deal with union reached
For the past seven years, Shirley Escala walked in to work as scheduled at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx — until this week’s nursing strike kept her on the sidewalk. Thursday marked her return to work after the union reached a tentative deal with the hospital. “It...
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
pix11.com
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NY1
Brooklyn BP Antonio Reynoso shares his plans for the borough
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso held a state of the borough address for Brooklyn Tuesday — the first one in 10 years. On Thursday, Reynoso joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” to talk about his vision for the future of Brooklyn. He emphasized his commitment to...
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NY1
Child dies after Brooklyn house fire, FDNY says
A child is dead in Brooklyn after a 3-alarm fire tore through a home in Brownsville early Friday morning, fire officials say. Authorities say the blaze started just after 5 a.m. at 759 Howard Ave. inside a three-story home. Over 130 firefighters responded to the fire, which started on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
‘He is an animal’: Mother of NYC domestic violence victim speaks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew up together. I would never have expected […]
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s big agenda
Gov. Kathy Hochul this week unveiled a laundry list of plans for 2023 in her first State of the State address since being elected to a four-year term. In her 45-minute address, Hochul tackled a wide array of issues — from housing to mental health to the controversial issue of bail reform. Hochul also promised not to raise taxes while linking the minimum wage to the rate of inflation. In the end, Hochul made 147 proposals, and NY1’s Zack Fink, Juan Manuel Benítez and Courtney Gross highlight the notable proposals and share their own takeaways.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan man pleads guilty to fatally beating victim in East Harlem hate crime
The suspect in the April 23 assault in East Harlem, identified as Jarrod Powell, is shown in a nearby bodega. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Manhattan man admitted to attacking a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem,...
NY1
Manhattan street pilot program puts residential trash in large containers
Residents of a street in Hell's Kitchen are experimenting with putting their trash in metal containers as part of a new pilot program. The metal bins for residential trash and recyclables were designed to clear sidewalks and avoid rats. “This has been a few years in the making that we’ve...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
NY1
Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case
Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
