Read full article on original website
Related
Senators demand Southwest Airlines answers for 'holiday meltdown'
A group of senators sent a letter Friday, demanding answers from Southwest Airlines over its "holiday meltdown" which included thousands of canceled flights.
CNET
Egg Shortage: What's Behind Soaring Prices – and When Will They Go Back Down?
While the world has been gripped by COVID-19, another epidemic has been cutting a swath through the US: A virulent strain of bird flu first detected in early 2022 has resulted in the deaths of nearly 58 million chickens and turkeys, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The economic...
CNET
Elon Musk Updates Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year and a half since we've seen a prototype of SpaceX's next-gen Starship spacecraft fly, with its first flight with a Super Heavy rocket has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Musk, who also currently helms Tesla and Twitter, tweeted Saturday that he's hopeful the...
How Mexico Nearshoring, Logistics Tech Could Impact Supply Chain in 2023
As more U.S. businesses heavily consider moving their sourcing and manufacturing operations to local countries, Mexico is in a prime position to reap the benefits. Under the spotlight for a recent visit from President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the country’s status as a nearshoring hub is gaining steam. Just two months ago, the Mexican Economy Minister’s office identified more than 400 companies that intend to relocate production from Asia to Mexico. In a webinar held Thursday, Dan Gardner, co-founder and executive vice president of tech-enabled freight forwarding and customs brokerage Trade Xcelerators, said nearshoring in the market isn’t...
CNET
Nothing Phone 1 Comes to the US for $299 but This Is No Bargain
The Nothing Phone 1 is now available in the US for $299. This might sound like a steal since the global version launched last summer at £399 in the UK (roughly $480, AU$700). My colleague Andrew Lanxon found the Nothing Phone 1 to be a great value at that price, thanks to its striking "glyph" design and other perks. But just because you can get the Nothing Phone in the US at what looks like a discount does not mean you should.
CNET
Environmental Racism Explained and What the US Is Doing About It
"Cancer Alley" is an 85-mile stretch of land in Louisiana containing 150 petrochemical facilities situated near mostly Black, low-income residents who suffer from abnormally high cancer rates. It's one of the starkest examples of environmental racism, or the disproportionate impact that pollution has had on minorities, particularly Black Americans. While the problem was recognized and named in the '80s, it's not until recent years that more attention has been given to this issue. Now the US is finally doing something about it.
Comments / 0