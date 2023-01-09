Read full article on original website
kyoutv.com
A warm Wednesday on the way
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s thanks to winds coming from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly clear sky. That means Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will also be another very warm day with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Drought Monitor Shows More Improvement
The new Drought Monitor Map released Thursday showed more incremental improvement of the drought territory in Missouri and Iowa. Missouri’s territory considered to be in either moderate or severe drought is now less than 10 percent. 7 percent is considered to be in moderate drought and 1.61 percent is considered to be in severe drought. One of two areas of severe drought is in the western half of Atchison County. The other severe drought area is in southwest Missouri. There is also moderate drought within the region along the counties in the northwest region that border the Missouri river. Harrison, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, and Putnam Counties are free of any dryness according to the map. Counties in the western part of the listening area are still with some pre-drought conditions.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KMBC.com
One last day of March-like temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny this morning, and then becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Mild for January. High 54. Colder air arrives overnight for Thursday and along with the cold comes light rain and snow. A light rain/snow mix will begin late this evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and then steadily spread southeast across I-35 intro central Missouri through 8 am Thursday. Light, slushy snow accumulations of around an inch or less are possible. Roads will likely be wet, and with temperatures dropping below freezing during the drive, some slick/slushy spots may develop. Clouds will decrease through the remainder of the morning and afternoon with strong north winds. High 36. Cold and sunny Friday. High 36. Noticeably warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s, strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increasing Monday morning with mild temperatures during the afternoon. High 55. Highs will remain around 50 for the remainder of next week.
KSNB Local4
Wednesday weather system moving in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first of two fast moving weather systems will show itself on Wednesday, first producing snow in the Panhandle as early as Wednesday morning while most of the area will stay dry until afternoon. Some rain or a mix will develop from west to east mid afternoon with a conversion to snow by the evening. Temperatures will begin in the 20s with afternoon highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s with lower 40s in southeast areas.
kyoutv.com
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu. It made the announcement after Iowa went 30 days without an outbreak. The ban, which went into effect in November last year, was meant to keep...
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Iowa and Illinois Love Trader Joe’s, But Will The Quad Cities Be Getting One?
There are a lot of places to get groceries in the Quad Cities. But for years people in the Quad Cities have been asking for and wanting a Trader Joe's. The store has a cult-type loyalty with people driving to their locations in Coralville, or the Chicago suburbs for their favorite Trader Joe's exclusive foods. But, will there be one coming to the Quad Cities so you don't have to make the drive?
kyoutv.com
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
kyoutv.com
Iowa National Guard says it is important to maintain a presence in smaller communities
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Condition of the Iowa National Guard was addressed Thursday in Des Moines. Made up of more than 9,000 full-time and part-time service employees, Adjutant General Benjamin Corell said a new armory will be constructed in West Des Moines. He said they are expected to award the contract for the project soon and will begin construction this year. It’s a project with a $20 million price tag.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
bleedingheartland.com
Whose priorities for Iowa?
Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
kiwaradio.com
ARC or PLC?
IARN — It’s that time of year when farmers are making their selections for which program they are going to use to keep their operations protected for the 2023 growing season. The Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs are the two key safety net programs we use under the Farm Bill. Farmers have to make sure they are choosing the program that gives them the best edge.
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
