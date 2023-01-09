Read full article on original website
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Biz Buzz: Local photographers want to capture your project on camera
IDAHO FALLS – The first time Daniel Guthmiller snorkeled or surfed the coast of Honolulu, he was hooked. But that isn’t the only thing he fell in love with. The 29-year-old Boise man spent the first 11 years of his life in Hawaii, and capturing those experiences on camera to share with others became his passion.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
UPDATE: Chubbuck Police say runaway teenager has been located and is safe
The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department. Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in the community for the tips they received and for sharing information about the missing teen. ORIGINAL...
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
Joyce Riggs
We are humbled to sum up the amazing life of our mother, Joyce RaNee Riggs. Joyce was born in Ashton, Idaho on April 13, 1932, to Dalton and Gwendolyn Ard Strain and returned to her Heavenly Father on January 11, 2023. Joyce married her high school sweetheart and the love...
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
‘I think we’re going to be OK’: Pocatello streets director offers positive outlook on winter budget
POCATELLO — Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman said clearing Pocatello’s roads is like a slow road trip. “We’ve got about 265 centerline miles of road, so if a plow goes up and down that four times, it’s over 1,000 miles,” he told EastIdahoNews.com. (Centerline miles are the length of a road from start to end.) “We try to plow snow at 5 miles per hour … so it’s like driving to Chicago at 5 miles per hour.”
Warren Safford
Warren Albert Safford, 74, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away January 8, 2023. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
Crews installing overhead fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls over the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday. It is anticipated that construction will be completed in the area by Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
Trucker dies after suffering medical issue and crashing into snowbank along local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a slide off on US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on US26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased. US26 was partially shut down while crews worked on removing the semi from the snowbank. Next of kin has been notified. State Highway 26 is now reopened.
