YES, they are BIG games, as always with Bangs! The Boys district opener is BIG for them to get started on a good note beating the Dragons. The Girls want to keep their winning streak alive and be 3-0 after a victory on the Lady Dragons' floor. SO, that means the BLUE needs our show of support Friday - wear YOUR BLUE, travel the short distance to Bangs and cheer on our CHS basketball teams! Both girls and boys are fantastic defensive teams and it's SO much fun to watch the fast-paced play! IF you can't make it to the game, remember both Varsity games will be live-streamed on KOXE.com or the KOXE app with Randy Turner doing the play-by-play.

BANGS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO