Coleman vs Bangs - BIG District Games Friday
YES, they are BIG games, as always with Bangs! The Boys district opener is BIG for them to get started on a good note beating the Dragons. The Girls want to keep their winning streak alive and be 3-0 after a victory on the Lady Dragons' floor. SO, that means the BLUE needs our show of support Friday - wear YOUR BLUE, travel the short distance to Bangs and cheer on our CHS basketball teams! Both girls and boys are fantastic defensive teams and it's SO much fun to watch the fast-paced play! IF you can't make it to the game, remember both Varsity games will be live-streamed on KOXE.com or the KOXE app with Randy Turner doing the play-by-play.
Bluekatts 2-0 After Big Victory Over Colorado City
The Coleman Bluekatts, now 2-0 in district play, took control early Tuesday night and never slowed down, beating Colorado City 47-22. The Katts were up 7-0 with 4:53 left in the 1st and Colorado City took their first time out to try to stop the momentum the Bluekatts had. Coleman had other plans and scored another 2 points, now 9-0, within the next thirty seconds showing the Lady Wolves it wasn't going to be easy for them to bounce back. They did manage to score a couple of goals and some free throws giving them 7 points with 2:33 left in the 1st, but Coleman also scored 7 more points, including a 3-pointer from Brylei Gilbreath, and the period ended with the Katts up 14-7.
Brown County Youth Fair Crowns Tuesday Champions
The Brown County Youth Fair was a busy place on Tuesday with the Rabbit Show, breeding shows for lambs, goats and swine and the Ag Mechanics competition. Check out THIS LINK to Brownwoodnews.com where Derrick Stuckly has photo galleries from each event and complete results from each event held on Tuesday.
Coleman ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Coleman ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Coleman County Junior Livestock Show This Weekend!
The 2023 Coleman County Junior Livestock Show will be held Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at the Goree Expo Center. The schedule of events is below. 4:00-7:00 pm - Cattle arrive for weigh-in at Goree Expo Center. 4:00-5:00 pm - Food Fair exhibits arrive at Bill Franklin Center.
Brownwood School Board Approves Superintendent Contract, Receives School Audit
In session on Monday night, January 9, the Brownwood School Board of Trustees unanimously approved an employment contract for superintendent, Dr. Joe Young. The contract runs from January 9th of this year to January 9, 2028. The school board also approved the 21-22 financial audit of the school district presented...
Abilene native, legendary comedian Carole Cook passes away days before 99th birthday
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene native turned legendary comedian, Carole Cook, passed away Wednesday, just days shy of her 99th birthday. The star of stage and screen rose in the ranks in 1950’s Hollywood under the expert tutelage of Lucille Ball. Born in Abilene as Mildred Cook on January 14, 1924, Cook lived an incredible […]
Arnold Lefevere, 80
Arnold Lefevere, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Jane L Harvey, 79
Jane L Harvey age 79 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral of Coleman.
Carolyn ‘Cary’ Sue May
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, age 56, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Cary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
CEDC and CCC Board Approves Funds for Lake Coleman Improvements, Elects Board Officers
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) and Type B Coleman Community Coalition (CCC)met Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 for a regular meeting. The Board elected officers and all incumbent officers were re-elected in their respective positions. They are: Joseph Haynes, President; Larry Robinson,...
City and TSTC to Negotiate Re-Acquisition of Property at 305 Booker Street
During their meeting Tuesday morning, January 10, the Brownwood City Council authorized the City Manager and City Attorney to present a draft contract to Texas State Technical College of Brownwood to enter into negotiations for the re-acquisition of property at 305 Booker Street. According to a previous story on Brownwoodnews.com...
East Abilene 3-vehicle crash along I-20 sends 1 to hospital
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital after three vehicles crashed on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday evening. Three vehicles crashed on I-20 and Loop 322 going east – near R J Griffith Lake – after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one person was taken […]
Community Help Sought for Local Fire Victims
Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason, who is 3, have lost everything in a house fire on January 8, 2023. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
APD investigates 3rd homicide of 2023 after man dies of injuries at Abilene Salvation Army
Police have made an arrest for this investigation. Please follow this link to learn more. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said its officers are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. In this third event, police said a 58-year-old man was killed at the Salvation Army. According to a release, […]
‘I would have died out there… He saved my life’: Teenager saves Abilene woman mauled by 4 dogs, family spreads awareness of potential dangers
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We recently reported how aggressive dogs are running rampant in some Abilene neighborhoods, now, we tell the story of one Abilene woman who feared for her life after getting mauled by four. Dried blood stains the sheets, hospital gown and covers the hands of Jessica Luna less than 24-hours after the […]
‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
