ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDA6p_0k8u8U7x00
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment.

The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation’s convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.

The agreement, said federation President Zippy Duvall, ”addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.”

“A piece of equipment is a major investment. Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs,” Duvall said.

The agreement “commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed” to keep the equipment running, Duvall said.

David Gilmore, John Deere’s senior vice president for farm and turf sales and marketing, said the agreement reaffirms the company’s “longstanding commitment ... to ensure our customers have the diagnostic tools and information they need to make many repairs to their machines.”

Business

John Deere commits to engaging with farmers and dealers to resolve issues when they arise and agrees to meet with the farm bureau federation at least twice per year to evaluate progress, the agreement said.

The agreement formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes and to operator, parts and service manuals and product guides, the news release said. It also ensures farmers will be able to purchase diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and receive assistance from the manufacturer when ordering parts and products.

Chad Hart, an economist at Iowa State University, said he sees the memorandum of understanding as a “first step” between the two sides.

“This represents an ongoing negotiation,” Hart said, noting the agreement calls for the two to talk every six months.

“They expect fully they’re going to have to make adjustments along the way,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon

According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: J.B. Hunt and Wabash make a deal; Susquehanna trucking outlook

Wabash and J.B. Hunt Transport have signed a multiyear deal that will supply J.B. Hunt with 15,000 trailers. The size and scope of the pact are significant, as the past two years saw pandemic-related supply chain disruptions throttle up new trailer orders, causing the average age of existing trailers to rise. Older trailers mean more maintenance costs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The company projects the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades; the government’s announcement Friday pegged that figure at 370,000 vehicles annually. The loan would be the latest project to demonstrate the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s battery supply chain, electrify the transportation sector and cut reliance on fossil fuels and foreign supplies of raw materials, the Department of Energy said. The proposed Ioneer project has run up against an endangered Nevada wildflower, Tiehm’s buckwheat, that the Fish and Wildlife Service has said is on the brink of extinction. Conservationists have sued in the past to protect the 6-inch-tall plant with yellow blooms.
NEVADA STATE
Money

Eggflation! Why a Dozen Eggs Now Costs You More Than a Gallon of Gas

You may want to skip that omelette for breakfast and switch to cereal: The average cost of a dozen eggs is now more expensive than a gallon of gas. Like most grocery items, egg prices skyrocketed in 2022, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The wholesale cost of a dozen eggs is about $3.30 now in the U.S. and more than $7 in some states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy