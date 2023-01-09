Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Collision Closes Cook Street in Palm Desert
One person is dead after a collision in Palm Desert early Friday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a major two vehicle collision near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street around 2:36 a.m. According to CalFire, one driver died in the vehicle and needed to...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision
A deadly overnight traffic collision closed Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert early Friday morning. One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa. Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to The post Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive
The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars
A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
NBC San Diego
Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County
A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
onscene.tv
Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglars
ORANGE COUNTY, CA - On the early hours of January 11th, Nine businesses in three cities in south Orange County were targeted by burglars, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
Swift water rescue takes place during flooding at Palm Springs wash
Gene Autry is shut down at the wash as first responders from Palm Springs Fire Department rescued conducting a swift water rescue. Crews rescued at least one car's occupant or occupants, Palm Springs Fire Department tells News Channel 3. Due to flooding, officials are also shutting down Vista Chino at the wash. Flooding closes N The post Swift water rescue takes place during flooding at Palm Springs wash appeared first on KESQ.
GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire
A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire. The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday. Felicia Parker is one of the two adults that lived in the apartment along with her two kids and three dogs. The post GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire appeared first on KESQ.
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree
A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
Rain douses Southern California as latest storm moves through
Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again today as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating high winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous marine and driving conditions.
Rain again douses SoCal as latest storm passes through
Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches were in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
