HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Complex

Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”

Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”

Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
Vibe

Quentin Miller Says He Never Had A “Good Experience” With Meek Mill

Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill. During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue, including figures like DJ Drama, squash the problem but leave him out in the process.   “It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing –...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Trolling Her Over Tory Lanez

Fif admits that after listening to Tory’s jail call to Kelsey, he changed his mind about the situation. There were several takeaways from the Tory Lanez case, but a social media reaction from 50 Cent caused havoc. Fif is known for trolling his famous peers during some viral moment, but his criticism of Megan Thee Stallion while Lanez was on trial rubbed the public the wrong way.
rolling out

Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch

Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
