In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.
Wednesday Kicked Off Netflix Top Spot by Returning Fan-Favorite Series
Netflix's Wednesday has been enjoying the top spot for Netflix TV shows for weeks now, but the Goth queen just lost her throne to a queen and a princess. Ginny & Georgia Season 2's became the no. 1 TV show on Netflix when it premiered on January 5th, with 180.47 million hours viewed between the period of January 5th and the 8th. Wednesday came in at no. 3 with 81.34M hours viewed that week, while the heist series Kaleidoscope was no. 2 with 112.32M hours viewed.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
How HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Fits into PlayStation’s Plans for Video Game Franchise
HBO’s latest addition to its roster of prestige dramas, “The Last of Us,” is generating massive buzz ahead of its Jan. 15 debut as Hollywood increasingly embraces video game IP for movies and TV shows in an effort to reach built-in audiences. But Sony Interactive Entertainment is primed to benefit from Sunday’s series launch just as much as HBO hopes to. The company aims to expand “The Last of Us” gaming universe with a multiplayer, live-service game that aims to draft off the attention generated by the drama series starring Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv and Bella Ramsey. Produced by game developer Naughty...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
Netflix Unveils First Look at PGA Tour Docuseries ‘FULL SWING’
Get ready, golf fans, in one month, Netflix will be debuting a new documentary series that follows a number of... The post Netflix Unveils First Look at PGA Tour Docuseries ‘FULL SWING’ appeared first on Outsider.
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
New League of Legends Spin-Off Leaks
A League of Legends spin-off game centered on the anti-mage mage Sylas is apparently in the works based on leaked info regarding the game's existence. It's supposedly going to be one of the Riot Forge titles that look to elevate and expand the League experience beyond the MOBA itself, and its name is apparently going to be "Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story." The game does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to be out on the PC and console platforms.
Luther: The Fallen Sun Reveals Idris Elba Netflix Movie Release Date
Idris Elba and Netflix are teasing Luther: The Fallen Sun with a brand new clip on social media. Both the film's star and the company wanted fans to know that Luther is coming back home in March of this year. Elba's post also gives a release date for a theatrical run as it hits theaters on February 24. A couple weeks later on March 10, you can stream it on Netflix. As the Detective Chief Inspector steps out of the shadows for another go-around, you can almost hear the viewers cheering at home. It's been a long while since people got the chance to catch up with Elba's beloved BBC character. Series 5 seems like an eternity ago. But, when Netflix stepped into the frame as a partner for more stories, both the broadcaster and the star were absolutely down to tell more stories.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
Riot Games apologizes for subpar League of Legends cinematic
Fans are not happy with Season 13’s trailer.
Dungeons & Dragons Fans Launch D&D Beyond Cancellation Campaign Over OGL Changes
Dungeons & Dragons are using their wallets to voice their displeasure with changes to the open license that allows other publishers to make Dungeons & Dragons-compatible tools. After news leaked about planned changes to the Open Gaming License (OGL for short) that allows creators and publishers to make Dungeons & Dragons-compatible material, fans started a campaign to cancel their D&D Beyond subscriptions. It's unclear how many players have actually done so, but D&D Beyond's subscription management page was periodically down on Thursday, with a "500 Internal Server Error" message showing.
Hogwarts Legacy Graphics Modes Revealed
Graphics modes for Hogwarts Legacy were detailed this week ahead of the game's February release date to provide PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players an idea of what settings will be available and, for the latter, what specs they'll need to achieve different performance levels. We don't yet know what performance looks like on the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch since those versions have been delayed, but we should know more about them closer to their release date.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
New Skull and Bones Release Date Coming "Very Soon"
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones suffered yet another delay this week, a delay which brings the grand total of the game's pushbacks to seven, it seems. That delay was both surprising and expected at the same time given how many times it's been delayed, but there's hope still for the game's release date. In a public statement shared on Thursday after news of the delay came from Ubisoft's latest financial report, Ubisoft said its community can expect info on a new release date and more hands-on tests "very soon."
Dungeons & Dragons Nerf Blaster Spoils Third Dragon Appearance in D&D Movie
A new Dungeons & Dragons NERF blaster has spoiled the appearance of a third dragon in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier this week, NERF revealed a new line of Dungeons & Dragons-related toys that tie into the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Included in the new toy line is a NERF MicroShots Dungeons & Dragons Palarandusk Blaster, which is inspired by the gold dragon that appears in the movie. While the red dragon Themberchaud and the black dragon Rakor have both appeared in movie trailers, the NERF blaster is actually the first confirmation that Palarandusk will be appearing in the movie.
Marvel's Avengers Adding First 1,000,000 B.C. Costume This Week
Jason Aaron's Avengers comic run has put a heavy focus on the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Led by Odin, the team consists of older incarnations of several Marvel heroes, including the Black Panther, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and the Starbrand. That last one is notable, as a skin based on the design is set to arrive in the Marvel's Avengers video game on January 12th! In the comics, the first wielder of the Starbrand was a being named Vnn, but in Marvel's Avengers, it will serve as a new costume for the Hulk.
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
