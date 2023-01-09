Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
TMZ.com
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Demi Lovato Poster Banned in UK for Causing “Serious and Widespread” Offense
A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album, HOLY FVCK, was banned in the UK due to complaints that it “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians.”. In a January 11th ruling issued by the country’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the watchdog agency deemed a street advertisement primarily featuring the singer’s latest album artwork was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence.” The disputed image was posted at six locations in London and removed four days later on August 23rd, 2022 after receiving four complaints.
Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”. During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens
The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Taylor Swift surprises The 1975 crowd with first performance of 'Anti-Hero' in London
Currently gearing up for her epic ‘Eras Tour,’ Taylor Swift made a quick pit stop across the pond for a surprise performance at The 1975 London concert.
Eurovision Is “Disgusting,” Says Eurovision Contestant John Lydon
The Eurovison Song Contest is “disgusting,” “phony,” and “absolutely awful,” according to upcoming Eurovision contestant John Lydon. The former Sex Pistols frontman trashed the contest on RTE’s Radio 1 just one day after announcing that his band, Public Image Ltd., would be vying to represent Ireland.
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice
For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 3
Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one, too, Abbott Elementary has been renewed for Season 3. The hit sitcom has been racking up accolades and filling out trophy rooms, picking up the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the January 10th ceremony, as well as another Globe for Best Actress for creator/star Quinta Brunson and a third for Tyler James Williams. The series was also one of our favorite TV shows of 2022, and in a fair world Brunson would be even more thrilled about that than the Globes, but as Mr. Johnson taught us all the way back in the Pilot, the world isn’t fair, it’s run by the Illuminati.
Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last...
Stanning BTS: Jimin-Centric Fanfic Files
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. After celebrating its 200th episode with a special live show to cap off 2022, Stanning BTS is back with fresh content in the new year! In honor of the upcoming collaboration between BTS’ Park Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang, “Vibe” (out January 13th), Kayla and Bethany are digging back into the Fanfic Files for some Jimin-centric storytelling.
Gwen Stefani: “I’m Japanese”
Despite all the bops born out of her Love.Angel.Music.Baby. era, we must acknowledge that Gwen Stefani’s objectification, fetishization, and infantilization of Japanese people was really, really weird. But what’s even weirder is that nearly two decades later, the No Doubt singer still stands by her overwhelming Harajuku obsession — going so far as to declare herself Japanese in a bizarre new interview with Allure.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Trailer for Your Place or Mine: Watch
Netflix has today revealed the trailer for Your Place or Mine, the upcoming rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. It begins streaming February 10th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In the film, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) are a pair of long-distance best friends who, despite one...
SZA Channels Uma Thurman in Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video: Watch
SZA is back to save our souls again with the video for “Kill Bill,” a highlight of her new album SOS. As you might expect given its title, the clip takes inspiration from Quentin Tarantino and his 2003 film of the same name. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the...
Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with “Hurts to Love You”: Stream
Nick Carter has opened up about the death of his late brother Aaron Carter on a new tribute song, “Hurts to Love You.”. The contemplative ballad finds Nick reflecting upon his younger brother’s struggles with addiction and mental health. “Way too many nightmares to remember/ But that was real life back then,” he sings. “Always hoped tomorrow would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream
Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due out March 10th on Columbia Records. When last we heard new music from...
Donald Glover Isn’t Retiring Childish Gambino After All: “He’ll Be Back”
Now that his acclaimed FX dramedy Atlanta has come to a close, Donald Glover has a lot of time on his hands — enough time, in fact, that he just might resurrect his musical alter ego Childish Gambino. Speaking to E!’s Laverne Cox on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, the multi-hyphenate said that he’s been working in the recording studio and that Childish Gambino “will be back.”
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Employee: Report
Kanye West has married Bianca Censori, an architect and employee of his Yeezy company. TMZ reports that West and Censori recently exchanged vows during a private ceremony. However, the pair have yet to file a formal marriage certificate to make their union legally bonding. West’s marriage to Censori comes less...
Monsta X on Constructing the “Deeper and Sexier” Sound of New Album REASON
It’s an undeniably interesting time for MONSTA X. The five active members of the group — Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M — have been writing, creating, and touring steadily over the past few years. An English-language release, The Dreaming, was followed by 2022’s SHAPE OF LOVE. The group’s leader, Shownu, is completing his enlistment period in the South Korean military and expected to return in the coming months. In the meantime, youngest member I.M signed with Sony Music Korea for solo endeavors, while emphasizing his commitment to the group simultaneously.
Armani White and Denzel Curry Are “GOATED” on New Single: Stream
Rapper Armani White broke out in 2022 thanks to his name-dropping hit “BILLIE EILISH,” and now, he’s kicked off the new year by teaming up with Denzel Curry for a new single called “GOATED.”. On the track, White displays the same infectious energy that made “BILLIE...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0