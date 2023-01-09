Read full article on original website
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Coastal View
Carpinteria kid hailed as hero following car accident
Eleven-year-old Linus Undurraga is being hailed as hero by his family after the brave Carpinterian and Canalino Elementary School student sprang into action during a terrifying car accident. In late December, Linus and his mother’s boyfriend, Corey Evans, were traveling up the Highway 101. The pair were going to visit...
Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge
Drive up Bath Street or along West Ortega Street and you'll find roadways coated in mud from Monday's torrential rains. The post Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
kclu.org
Search continues for child swept away by floodwaters on Central Coast
The search continues for a five-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters on the Central Coast. Kyle Doan was being driven to school in a pickup truck on a rural road near San Miguel Monday morning when he and his mother got caught in an overflowing creek. They both got out of the truck, but were caught in the floodwaters. Nearby residents pulled the mother out of the raging water to safety, but the little boy was swept away.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: VENTURA COUNTY WATER RESCUE
Ventura County Fire Dept saved 14 people in a swift water rescue on Monday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Daring Storm Rescues Throughout Santa Barbara County
Emergency responders were on the scene of several rescues during Monday's storm in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Fire reports 15 people were evacuated on Monday evening due to flooding. This was in the 4200 block of Hibiscus in Orcutt. The Fire Department reports 500 homes are affected with...
Santa Barbara Airport closed; Evacuations issued for Carpinteria
Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria Monday afternoon.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway 246
A single engine airplane made an emergency landing near Highway 246 on Wednesday. At 12:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area east of the La Purisima Mission near Lompoc. Crews discoverd a two-seat, single engine aircraft with one occupant was forced to land on the roadway after...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-VENTURY COUNTY-MUD, DEBRIS IN ROAD
101 Closed in Ventura County near the Ventura River. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
pacbiztimes.com
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast
Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
