madillrecord.net
Hofmeister launches online portal
OKLAHOMA CITY – Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately...
kosu.org
What do Oklahoma students lose when traditional teacher certification becomes a luxury?
How dire is Oklahoma’s teaching certification crisis?. Oklahoma’s teacher shortage led to a record-breaking 3,780 emergency teaching certifications issued in 2022. In 2020, the legislature expanded the program to allow for renewals for up to three years. The passage of SB1119 during last year’s legislative session underlined the...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker looks to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public schools, including special needs students. KOCO 5 spoke with the lawmaker, who said it is time for a change.
kosu.org
Headlines: Walters wants licenses revoked, New AG gets to work & NOAA’s new leadership
New State Superintendent immediately calls for revoking license of two teachers. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt is reshaping two state boards. (KOSU) Stitt’s office clarifies reason for changes at State Board of Education. (Tulsa World) Critics express concerns over changes at State Board of Education. (NewsOK) Veterans Board changes come...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education. Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.
news9.com
'Unleash Our State's Full Potential': Gov. Stitt Talks Education During Inaugural Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's "time to rethink education in Oklahoma " during his second inaugural address Monday. In front of the Capitol, Stitt was sworn in for his second term as governor. He said in his speech that he wants to make the Sooner State top ten "in everything we do," including education.
Governor Stitt Announces Changes To His Administration
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced changes to his administration just days after his inauguration. The Governor announced the new makeup of the State Board of Education. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will have new board members. Sarah Lepak will continue to represent District 2. Suzanne Reynolds will serve as...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
news9.com
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
okwnews.com
OICA Praises Shropshire Appointment to Lead Oklahoma Human Services
OKLAHOMA CITY – The chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) said Gov. Kevin Stitt made “one of his best decisions as governor” by appointing Dr. Deb Shropshire, M.D., to be executive director of Oklahoma Human Services. “I can’t imagine a single child...
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces priorities as he takes office
Attorney General Gentner Drummond explained his priorities after being sworn into office on Monday.
Oklahoma Senator Files Resolution To Prevent Ukrainian Troops From Training In State
A state senator is attempting to prevent Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed a resolution to reject bringing troops to Oklahoma after Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”. Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans...
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
news9.com
Gov. Stitt Declares Next Week As Quit Week To Encourage Oklahomans To Stop Smoking
Governor Kevin Stitt officially signed a proclamation declaring next week to be Quit Week. The state will offer free resources to Oklahomans interested in making the lifestyle change. Every year, more than 7,500 people die from tobacco.
Results Pour In For Special Elections Across Green Country
It's election day in Oklahoma and we're taking a look at some of the results of those races. Thousands of Oklahomans showed up to the polls Tuesday to cast their first votes of 2023. This special election affected schools, city government, and PSO Franchise proposals. In Mayes County, voters narrowly...
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma health officials will take back management of a troubled laboratory
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
KOKI FOX 23
State, U.S. lawmakers expected to attend Gov. Stitt’s third, final inaugural ball
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — More than 1,000 people are expected to attend Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s third and final inaugural ball to celebrate the beginning of his second term. The final ball is being hosted in Oklahoma City Monday evening at the Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The event is currently sold out.
