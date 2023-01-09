ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

madillrecord.net

Hofmeister launches online portal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately...
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education. Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
news9.com

Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them

The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
okwnews.com

OICA Praises Shropshire Appointment to Lead Oklahoma Human Services

OKLAHOMA CITY – The chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) said Gov. Kevin Stitt made “one of his best decisions as governor” by appointing Dr. Deb Shropshire, M.D., to be executive director of Oklahoma Human Services. “I can’t imagine a single child...
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
