Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7)?

Natalie Alesia, Hersey girls basketball

During a matchup of two top Mid-Suburban League East teams, Alesia came up clutch in Hersey’s dramatic 58-51 victory over Prospect by scoring 16 points. She scored 12 points in the last four minutes of play, which helped erase a late seven-point point deficit.

Jakob Blakely, Larkin boys basketball

Blakely turned in an impressive performance during Larkin’s Upstate Eight Conference matchup against Bartlett on Friday. The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points, including 17 in the second quarter, in the Royals’ 69-60 win.

James Brown, St. Rita boys basketball

One of the top junior prospects in the country, the 6-foot-10 center recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Chaminade at the Highland Shootout on Saturday. Brown committed to the University of North Carolina earlier in the week.

Simereon Carter, Waukegan boys basketball

A freshman who has emerged as a starter for Waukegan, Carter had another impressive performance on Tuesday in a North Suburban Conference game against Zion-Benton. The 6-1 wing scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 74-60 win.

Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic boys basketball

A junior standout, Certa scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 65-54 loss to New Madrid County (Mo.) Central at the Highland Shootout on Saturday.

Page Erickson, Burlington Central girls basketball

Erickson took over on Friday with a game-high 23 points, including 18 in the second half, as she helped lead the Rockets to a 56-38 Fox Valley Conference victory over Cary-Grove.

Owen Freeman, Moline boys basketball

A University of Iowa signee, Freeman had a dominant performance on Saturday against St. Louis Vashon. The 6-foot-9 senior scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Moline’s 49-36 victory at the Highland Shootout and took home the game’s Most Valuable Player honors.

Alex Georgakas, Prospect boys basketball

Georgakas played a pivotal role during a Mid Suburban League East matchup against Hersey that went down to the wire. The senior guard scored a team-high 18 points and made two free throws in the final seconds to give Prospect a 56-55 win.

Zack Hawkinson, Sacred Heart-Griffin boys basketball

Hawkinson led SHG to big wins over MacArthur and Christian Brothers College on Friday and Saturday. The 6-6 senior forward had 26 points and 21 rebounds in the Cyclones’ 72-58 over MacArthur, then had 33 points and 17 boards in a 74-62 win over CBC at the Highland Shootout on Saturday. He was named the game’s MVP at Highland.

Emory Klatt, Stevenson girls basketball

Klatt was dominant in the post for the Patriots on Thursday against Hampshire. The junior forward finished with a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) as Stevenson won 53-42.

Cameron Kuhl, Fremd boys basketball

Kuhl was a difference maker in a Mid-Suburban League matchup against Palatine on Friday. The 6-3 forward scored a team-high 15 points during the Vikings’ 59-55 comeback win.

Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball

In a high-stakes matchup against DuKane Conference foe Lake Park (both teams came in with undefeated conference records), Moore played great on-ball defense, forced two late Lake Park turnovers, and scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Tigers to a 42-41 overtime victory as they took over the lone spot at the top of the conference standings.

EJ Mosley, St. Laurence boys basketball

Mosley was dominant on Wednesday during a 64-61 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor. The sophomore guard took over with 10 fourth quarter points and he finished with a game-high 23 as St. Laurence won its fifth straight game.

Donovan Nichols, Barrington boys basketball

In a Friday conference matchup against Hoffman Estates, Nichols came up big with a season-high 22 points, including nine during a 13-0 fourth quarter run, as the Broncos won 61-48.

Kylee Norkus, Neuqua Valley girls basketball

Norkus had an impressive performance against arch rival Waubonsie Valley on Thursday. The senior forward got off to a hot start with 11 first quarter points and finished with a team-high 21 points in a 59-50 victory.

Jordan Pickett, Belleville East boys basketball

A senior guard headed to Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Pickett picked up game Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Lancers to a 65-59 win over Hillcrest at the Highland Shootout on Saturday. He scored a team-high 20 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jimmy Rasmussen, Geneva boys basketball

A senior, Rasmussen had an impressive shooting performance during a Saturday afternoon non-conference matchup against Hampshire. The point guard scored 20 points and made four of six 3-point attempts as he helped lead Geneva to a 40-33 win.

Miles Rubin, Simeon boys basketball

In a matchup of nationally-ranked squads at the Highland Shootout, Rubin led the Wolverines past Imhotep (Philadelphia) with a team-high 14 points, including a dunk with 20 seconds left that ended up being the game-winning basket in a 53-51 victory.

Tea Rubino, St. Francis girls basketball

A sophomore starter for the Spartans, Rubino had a solid performance against Metro Suburban League rival St. Edward. Rubino scored a game-high 16 points, including 10 in the second quarter, as St. Francis cruised to a 57-27 win.

Collin Wainscott, Marmion boys basketball

A 6-2 senior guard, Wainscott was very good down the stretch for the Cadets in their non-conference win against St. Charles East on Friday. Wainscott scored nine fourth quarter points and finished with 17 to lead Marmion to a 65-53 win.

Mary Bridget Wilson, Nazareth Academy girls basketball

Wilson snagged six steals and added six points in a 37-32 victory over conference rival Benet Academy on Wednesday. The Roadrunners’ victory snapped a 40-game regular season conference win streak for Benet.

