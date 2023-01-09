Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCMontana
Mother thanks multiple Flathead Valley fire departments for saving home, children
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is thanking the Smith Valley, Kalispell and Evergreen fire departments for quickly getting her children out of a burning house, and saving the home. A post says their quick action also kept the damage minimal to just the eaves of the home and the...
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Planning Board Rejects Scaled-Down Version of River Highlands Development
At a crowded, multi-hour hearing Tuesday night, members of the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board voted against recommending a scaled-down version of the controversial River Highlands housing project, which a developer is proposing on 49 acres of land directly east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2.
Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights
People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.
Montarise brings new zoning change to Flathead County Planning Board
A subdivision between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the planning board in October returned before the board on Wednesday night.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Forest Issues Final Decision Approving 1,005-Acre Spotted Bear Timber Sale
Flathead National Forest officials have completed the environmental assessment and signed a final decision notice approving a timber project involving 1,005 acres of commercial harvest and precommercial thinning just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station, near the Spotted Bear River’s confluence with the South Fork Flathead River, about 40 miles southeast of Hungry Horse.
montanian.com
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
montanasports.com
Montana winter sports in full swing with upcoming Whitefish skijoring event
WHITEFISH — With snow on the ground everywhere just about all outdoor sports are on hold for the winter but one Montana sport is just getting started as skijoring is preparing for its first big event of year at the end of January. Skijoring is a winter sport in...
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork: A Class A Act
In April 2022, the Montana High School Association (MHSA) voted on a classification realignment that moved Bigfork High School up to Class A for athletics and activities because of increasing enrollment figures. The change will occur beginning with the fall season, meaning Bigfork is in the middle of its swan song in Class B athletics, and not for the first time. In 1998, the school moved from Class B to Class A after years of population growth, but in 2009 the school dropped back down due to low enrollment figures.
