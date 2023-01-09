ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Former Michigan football safety named team captain for NFL team

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42S9Dx_0k8u32v900

There were a number of complaints about Josh Metellus in Michigan.

First, he committed as a two-star. He arrived on campus as a three-star and gained his first start in his freshman year in the Capital One Orange Bowl when Jabrill Peppers didn’t play.

He became a starter at safety the next year, and had the negative moment most fans remember him for: He dropped a sure interception against rival Ohio State that would have kept the Buckeyes off the board when Michigan was up 14-0.

However, his career in Ann Arbor was beyond solid, and he didn’t get the recognition he deserved.

His contribution to the Wolverines resulted in him being a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft. He started the season on the practice squad but was elevated to the 53-man roster two weeks later. Metellus went from special teams stalwart to starter at free safety for the Vikings. He made his first start in 2022 in the Week 2 game against the Lions, and he made the game-sealing interception for Minnesota.

On Monday, the Vikings named him a team captain.

The Vikings are the NFC North champions and will represent the division in the playoffs starting this next weekend.

In 2022, he’s amassed 43 tackles (30 solo) and five passes defended. Before Michigan, he was high school teammates with fellow Wolverines Devin Bush Jr. and Devin Gil at Charles Flanagan High School outside of Miami.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Football Star Would Hire Urban Meyer

Michigan will need a new football head coach if Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL. Despite saying he expects to remain with the Wolverines next season, Harbaugh has explored pro opportunities. He has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' coaching job after conducting a virtual ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin picks up a transfer DL from a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin added to their transfer portal additions on Monday when defensive lineman Jeff Pietrowski Jr. decided to commit to the Badgers. The former 2019 three-star prospect was Michigan State’s most experienced defensive end, having played in 23 games throughout his career. Due to a leg injury against Washington, he only played in three games last season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.  On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy