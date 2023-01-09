Read full article on original website
Preble hopes to improve bridges with state funding
PREBLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County town is seeking grants to improve bridges. Preble is applying for about $1.5 million in state funding. Highway Superintendent Jeff Griswold says there’s a lot of applicants, but he feels “pretty good” about the town’s chances. Officials hope...
Tompkins County seeks Chief Transportation Officer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County is seeking a new Chief Transportation Officer. The successful applicant would be responsible for leading community mobility programs and managing the administration of public grant programs. Additionally, the new Chief Transportation Officer would lead the expansion of transportation planning and move of operations to the Department of Planning and Sustainability, including crafting “a team that will be responsible for compliance with all applicable federal and state regulations by the County and its subrecipients, including Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit and Gadabout Transportation services, as well as for the identification and development of programs to serve unmet demand for affordable mobility services.”
Morale, staffing top concerns in Ithaca City School District
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — School districts are still scrambling to fill jobs, even nearly halfway into the school year. In Ithaca, Superintendent Luvelle Brown says staffing shortages are affecting morale. Salaries are also an issue. Brown adds burnout is another concern among district staff in Ithaca. FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent...
Cortland project aims to curb opioid overdoses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A local campaign aims to help prevent overdoses. The project is called Healing Cortland. Officials plan to distribute 3,000 naloxone units in Cortland County by the end of this year. Another goal is to collect over 3,000 pounds of opioids for safe disposal. The number...
Tioga County looking to fill vacancy on legislature
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is addressing a vacancy on its legislature. District 7 is not currently represented after the recent passing of Ed Hollenbeck. Residents in the district, which include Newark Valley, Richford, and Berkshire, can submit resumes to the Tioga County Clerk’s office until next Wednesday. Interviews will begin later this month.
Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
Mayor Lewis outlines 2023 priorities for Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s going to be a busy year for political leaders in Ithaca. A search begins soon for Ithaca’s first city manager, who would begin in their role next January. Mayor Laura Lewis says it’s a big challenge. The mayor adds there are...
Early voting period for vacant Tompkins County Legislature seat begins Saturday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A special election upcoming for a vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature. Early voting to fill the seat in District 3, left by the passing of Legislator Henry Granison in November, begins this Saturday and runs through January 22nd at the Tompkins County Board of Elections building at 128 East Buffalo Street in Ithaca. Voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day, including weekends and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. On January 17th and 19th evening hours will be extend to 8:00 p.m. A drop box for Absentee Ballots will be placed outside the front door of the building during business hours.
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
Elmira replaces police chief for undisclosed reasons
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira has a new police chief, but the city is not disclosing why. WENY-TV reports Anthony Alvernaz was removed Monday and replaced by Deputy Chief Kris Thorne, who was named acting chief. City officials are remaining silent about the decision. Alvernaz had been with the...
Stolen vehicle and chase lead to felonies for two men in Tioga County
TIOGA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two men face charges in Tioga County. 20-year-old Samuel Pierce, of Candor, and 25-year-old Joseph Calla, of Windsor, New York were arrested at approximately 8:38 a.m. Friday. The pair allegedly stole a vehicle from a driveway in the Town of Tioga and led authorities on a chase before later being apprehended. Each man will face felonies of grand larceny, burglary, and two counts of criminal mischief in Town of Tioga Court on January 18th.
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
Off-duty Syracuse cop not facing charges after gun goes off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — No charges are being filed against a Syracuse police officer, who fired a gun in his apartment while off duty. Investigators in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say it was an accident, and Officer Ahmad Bradley was not reckless. Last Wednesday, authorities responded to...
