AP News Summary at 1:06 p.m. EST
Biden special counsel deepens Justice Dept. in politics fray. WASHINGTON (AP) — There are now two special counsels investigating presidents' handling of classified documents. One has just been named to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment Thursday as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Garland used identical language last year to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate ex-President Donald Trump's handling of classified material at his Florida home. The department is confronting something unprecedented in modern history: simultaneous special counsel probes related to two presidents.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America. April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her...
Hunter Biden hangs around Malibu while questions swirl around his father's classified docs
President Biden’s son, Hunter, was spotted in sunny Malibu, California, on Thursday amid speculations over his involvement in the president’s classified document scandal.
