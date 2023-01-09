ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 1:06 p.m. EST

Biden special counsel deepens Justice Dept. in politics fray. WASHINGTON (AP) — There are now two special counsels investigating presidents' handling of classified documents. One has just been named to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment Thursday as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Garland used identical language last year to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate ex-President Donald Trump's handling of classified material at his Florida home. The department is confronting something unprecedented in modern history: simultaneous special counsel probes related to two presidents.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America. April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

