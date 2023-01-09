Read full article on original website
Tioga County looking to fill vacancy on legislature
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is addressing a vacancy on its legislature. District 7 is not currently represented after the recent passing of Ed Hollenbeck. Residents in the district, which include Newark Valley, Richford, and Berkshire, can submit resumes to the Tioga County Clerk’s office until next Wednesday. Interviews will begin later this month.
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Board of Education members push back on law enforcement’s threat concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—A relatively uneventful Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday was punctuated by board members pushing back on comments made by local law enforcement figures regarding the district’s response to a shooting threat in October. There was some anticipation that the board may take the...
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
Free Rabies Clinic Announced for Wednesday in Tompkins County
A free rabies vaccination clinic is coming up on Wednesday, January 18th from 6pm to 8pm at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca. Those planning on attending must have dogs leased or inside a carrier, cats and ferrets must also be inside carriers. New York requires all cats, dogs, and ferrets to have their first rabies vaccination by 3 to 4 months of age. Ferrets will then have to be vaccinated yearly after their first initial rabies vaccination. For cats, they may receive either 1 year or 3 years after their first initial vaccination. Dogs will receive a 3 year vaccine after the initial.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
Broome County Republicans Elect New Chairman
The Broome County Republicans have a new chairman. Benji Federman was unanimously elected as the next chairman of the Broome County Republican Committee. Federman takes over the role after Bijoy Datta announced in December he would be stepping down as chairman after a decade in the position. Federman was previously...
Tioga County business expansion aided by Restore NY Grant
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A business in Tioga County will benefit from a Restore New York Grant. With the help of TEAM Tioga, Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery in Owego was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the state towards a $3.5 million project. The owners, Stephen and Kimberly Cruty, recently purchased two historic vacant buildings in the Village with plans to expand the business, as well as provide office space and a loft apartment suite. TEAM Tioga consists of the county’s Economic Development and Planning Department, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Local Development Corporation.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
Public meeting on Lansing School District Capital Project ahead of vote
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Last chance for Lansing residents to get informed about a school district project before it goes to vote. The Capital Project calls for $16,858,166 in improvements, with $10,212,294 for infrastructure and safety upgrades in school buildings, and $6,645,872 going to athletic and physical education improvements. Officials say they’ll utilize state building aid, future retirement of debt, and capital reserve funds to minimize the impact to the taxpayer. A public information meeting happens tomorrow at the Lansing Middle School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The vote happens January 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District Offices.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to add staff, reopen pistol permit office
Syracuse, N.Y. — People seeking new pistol permits or wanting to upgrade current ones can now do so a bit more easily with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s pistol permit office reopening in February, according to Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley. The office at 407 S. State St. has...
Binghamton announces $164k for homeless shelters
Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $164,000 in funding for local agencies combatting homelessness.
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Bike riding, walking to become safer in Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tioga County village will benefit from state funding. Candor recently received $15,000 to make bike riding and walking safer. The Candor Central School District was also given $10,000 to improve the wellness of students and staff. The money comes from the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
