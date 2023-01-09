A free rabies vaccination clinic is coming up on Wednesday, January 18th from 6pm to 8pm at the Tompkins County SPCA located at 1640 Hanshaw Rd. in Ithaca. Those planning on attending must have dogs leased or inside a carrier, cats and ferrets must also be inside carriers. New York requires all cats, dogs, and ferrets to have their first rabies vaccination by 3 to 4 months of age. Ferrets will then have to be vaccinated yearly after their first initial rabies vaccination. For cats, they may receive either 1 year or 3 years after their first initial vaccination. Dogs will receive a 3 year vaccine after the initial.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO