Michigan football QB announces transfer destination

By Isaiah Hole
 3 days ago
After three years in the Big 12 and two years with Michigan football, Alan Bowman is returning to his roots.

The Grapevine (Texas) native got his start in his home state playing for Texas Tech, where he was a starter. He transferred to Michigan in advance of the 2021 season and backed up Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy before being the backup, along with Davis Warren, to McCarthy in 2022. He announced after the regular season he would transfer to a third destination following the Wolverines’ playoff run. On Monday, we learned where he’s headed.

Bowman took to Twitter to announce that he’s heading closer to home: He’s committing to Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.

In 2022, Bowman appeared in four games and completed 6-of-7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. 2023 will be Bowman’s sixth year of eligibility and, barring a medical redshirt or exemption of some kind, his final at the intercollegiate level.

