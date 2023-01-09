The Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling team won one and lost one in a triangular last night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The Knights defeated Creighton 33-18. Mason Dusek and Sam Johnson won contested matches for Norfolk Catholic while Creighton’s Jospeh Barnell also had his arm raised in victory. Summerland downed the Knights 46-18. Dusek picked up another contested win for Norfolk Catholic while Alex Thiele, Ethan Kester and Jesse Thiele all won contested matches for the Bobcats.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO