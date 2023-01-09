Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two on felony charges
STANTON - A traffic stop north of Stanton lead to the arrest of two people Wednesday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Stanton County Sheriffs stopped a vehicle for expired plates near the Highway 275 and Highway 57 junction and made contact with two occupants. Sheriffs discovered the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince...
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after failing to provide police with her correct name and impersonating someone else. Captain Mike Bauer said police conducted a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. this morning and made contact with a female driver. The driver verbally identified herself to the officers, but did not provide them with a driver’s license.
norfolkneradio.com
Single vehicle accident near Pilger sends one to hospital
PILGER - A single vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to an accident in Pilger on Highway 15 around 4:30 p.m. An investigation found that a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck a power pole near First Street and Highway 15 in Pilger.
norfolkneradio.com
Free dual enrollment offered to high schoolers in 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - High schoolers will be able to get a head start on college classes while not having to pay a dime. At the board of governor’s meeting on Thursday, the board approved a plan that offers free dual enrollment classes to high school students enrolled in early college beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
norfolkneradio.com
Five players in double figures as Northeast women roll Marshalltown
The Northeast Community College women's basketball team played host to Marshalltown Community College Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Hawks scored their most points in a game this season as they took the victory by a final score of 92-27. The Hawks (10-6, 4-3 ICCAC) jumped...
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling team won one and lost one in a triangular last night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. The Knights defeated Creighton 33-18. Mason Dusek and Sam Johnson won contested matches for Norfolk Catholic while Creighton’s Jospeh Barnell also had his arm raised in victory. Summerland downed the Knights 46-18. Dusek picked up another contested win for Norfolk Catholic while Alex Thiele, Ethan Kester and Jesse Thiele all won contested matches for the Bobcats.
norfolkneradio.com
France, Powders named Don Hansen all-American honorable mention
The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Football Team Tuesday afternoon and Wayne State College had two players – senior defensive back J’Von France and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders – listed as Honorable Mention selections. The two are the first Wildcats since Tyler Thomsen in 2018, Third Team All-American, to be named to the Don Hansen All-America Team.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State basketball teams host Minot State, UMary this weekend
The Wayne State women’s basketball team returns to Rice Auditorium for the first time in 2023 to play host to Minot State Friday at 5:30 p.m. and University of Mary Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcats are fourth place in the NSIC South (9-5, 5-5 NSIC) entering this weekend....
