Price gouging protections in place after state of emergency declared over storms

Restrictions lifted on beleaguered North Bay Dungeness crab fleet
The state has lifted restrictions on recreational and commercial crabbers now that foraging whales have mostly departed the fishing grounds off the central coast and North Bay Area. The restrictions were imposed earlier this season to reduce the risk of marine animals becoming entangled in gear. Beginning this weekend, commercial...
Storm topples 275-year-old Napa Valley oak at V. Sattui Winery
We’ve seen fire and now we’ve seen rain, as Napa Valley’s latest casualty from Mother Nature’s storm wrath is a 275-year-old oak tree that has shaded picnickers through the years at V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena. The tree came toppling to the ground at 4...
