foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott on squeegee enforcement: 'This is going to be a process'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After the start of Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement, question remain about the effectiveness as squeegee kids remain at some corners, including in the enforcement zones. The six enforcement zones were chosen because of the high-level of complaints and violent encounters between squeegee kids and...
Maryland legislature looking at juvenile justice reform in the upcoming session
The aim of House Bill 459 is to limit the number of children entering the system, which data shows is likely to improve outcomes and reduce the likelihood children commit more violent offenses.
Anthony Brown talks priorities as Maryland's new Attorney General
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general last week, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
wypr.org
Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape
A backlog of hundreds of complaints about Baltimore police officers continues to grow each week as city officials make their final push toward setting up a new citizen-led oversight board. The board was mandated in late 2021 by the General Assembly as part of Anton’s Law, a police reform package...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Juvenile law is leading to lawlessness says Harford County Sheriff
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, known previously as House Bill 459, does not allow anyone under 13 to be charged with certain crimes. As juvenile crime has plagued Baltimore City, it is also happening in Harford County. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says in January alone,...
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
foxbaltimore.com
'We have come a long way together': Maryland Gov. Hogan says farewell speech
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave a farewell address on Tuesday afternoon to residents after serving eight years as the state's leader. Hogan tweeted Tuesday hours before his speech, "We have a come a long way together over the Iast eight years, changing Maryland for the better. I look forward to having one final opportunity to express how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and country."
foxbaltimore.com
State lawmakers debating how to regulate recreational marijuana
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State lawmakers are meeting in Annapolis on Wednesday for the first legislative session of 2023 and recreational marijuana will no doubt be a big focus. Maryland voters already did their part by approving recreational marijuana use for those 21 and older. Brian Vicente, Founding Partner of...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics hearing postponed again
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge has postponed City Council President Nick Mosby’s ethics hearing again on Tuesday. It was seven months ago when the city ethics board found city council president Nick Mosby violated city ethics rules surrounding his failure to report donations to a legal defense trust which bears his name.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as CEO of BOPA
When she was named CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) in 2018, Donna Drew Sawyer expressed doubts that she would last as long as her predecessor, Bill Gilmore, who had served seven different Baltimore mayors over 37 years with the city. “I probably won’t be...
foxbaltimore.com
Coalition opposing new Hopkins police force files lawsuit against BPD Commissioner, JHU
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The group 'Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins' has filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Commissioner and John Hopkins University regarding the University's new police force and an agreement signed between the two parties. The creation of a new, private force was first proposed in...
foxbaltimore.com
State's Attorney Bates hires 6 attorneys, 3 to serve as Division Chiefs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates announced six new Assistant State’s Attorneys have been hired, with three to serve as Division Chiefs in the State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday. Kristin C. Tracy will be the Division Chief for the Post-Conviction and...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
