Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott on squeegee enforcement: 'This is going to be a process'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After the start of Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement, question remain about the effectiveness as squeegee kids remain at some corners, including in the enforcement zones. The six enforcement zones were chosen because of the high-level of complaints and violent encounters between squeegee kids and...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing

TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

'We have come a long way together': Maryland Gov. Hogan says farewell speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave a farewell address on Tuesday afternoon to residents after serving eight years as the state's leader. Hogan tweeted Tuesday hours before his speech, "We have a come a long way together over the Iast eight years, changing Maryland for the better. I look forward to having one final opportunity to express how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and country."
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

State lawmakers debating how to regulate recreational marijuana

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State lawmakers are meeting in Annapolis on Wednesday for the first legislative session of 2023 and recreational marijuana will no doubt be a big focus. Maryland voters already did their part by approving recreational marijuana use for those 21 and older. Brian Vicente, Founding Partner of...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics hearing postponed again

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge has postponed City Council President Nick Mosby’s ethics hearing again on Tuesday. It was seven months ago when the city ethics board found city council president Nick Mosby violated city ethics rules surrounding his failure to report donations to a legal defense trust which bears his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Donna Drew Sawyer resigns as CEO of BOPA

When she was named CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) in 2018, Donna Drew Sawyer expressed doubts that she would last as long as her predecessor, Bill Gilmore, who had served seven different Baltimore mayors over 37 years with the city. “I probably won’t be...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD

