Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:46 p.m. EST
Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes. NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury's verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S....
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America. April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her...
Hunter Biden hangs around Malibu while questions swirl around his father's classified docs
President Biden’s son, Hunter, was spotted in sunny Malibu, California, on Thursday amid speculations over his involvement in the president’s classified document scandal.
Shot clock gets trial run at SC prep basketball games. Is full-time usage on horizon?
South Carolina’s high school coaches seem to be warming up to the idea.
GOALS Council Announces 2023 Chairperson and Three New Council Members
ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The GOALS Council, a strategic advisory council created by Stack Sports and youth soccer executives, has announced the appointment of Joel Dragan, the Executive Director of Florida Youth Soccer, as the 2023 Chairperson to head the GOALS Council. “The GOALS Council...
Marine center investigating 4th whale death at NJ beach
A dead 20-foot humpback whale washed up on the beach north of the sea wall in North Brigantine — the fourth one in nearly five weeks at the Jersey Shore. Marine experts are taking samples to determine the cause of these deaths.
Ohio State offers 2024 On3 3-star WR Terrance Moore
Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore received an offer from Ohio State Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter. On3 ranks Moore as a three-star prospect, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 43 player in Florida for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound...
