Georgia State

Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes. NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury's verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president. Robert Hur, a onetime U.S....
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 12th

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America. April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her...
GOALS Council Announces 2023 Chairperson and Three New Council Members

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The GOALS Council, a strategic advisory council created by Stack Sports and youth soccer executives, has announced the appointment of Joel Dragan, the Executive Director of Florida Youth Soccer, as the 2023 Chairperson to head the GOALS Council. “The GOALS Council...
Ohio State offers 2024 On3 3-star WR Terrance Moore

Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore received an offer from Ohio State Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter. On3 ranks Moore as a three-star prospect, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 43 player in Florida for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound...
