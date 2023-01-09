Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes. NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury's verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO