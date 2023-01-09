Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Art Bikes Jax, Florida Theatre come together for fundraiser ride on Jan. 28Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast
When you’re Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football... The post Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast appeared first on Outsider.
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a replacement for Jon Robinson as the Titans' general manager.
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
Who's performing at halftime during the Jaguars playoff game Saturday?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Charges wildcard game Saturday and the excitement around the First Coast is not only about the game. People want to know who's performing at halftime. Naturally when people are buzzing about a topic and rumors are swirling, we...
Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff
MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1.
Tedeschi Trucks, Big John and the Chargers: A Game Day fan guide for Jaguars vs. Los Angeles
It's Saturday Night Live again for the Jaguars. For the second week in a row, the Jags will play on a Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. Last week was against the Tennessee Titans and the stakes were the AFC South championship. ...
First Coast News
Josh Allen gear flying off shelves and hotels filling up ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business in Jacksonville are gearing up for a flood of visitors and an increase in revenue for the Jaguars playoff, and leaders expect the city's economy to get a boost. The Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia store is selling more Jaguars gear now than at any...
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
Trevor Lawrence: 'I still think our offense is in a great spot'
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the regular season tenth in total offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a massive step forward from his disastrous rookie season. But the overwhelmingly positive year for the Jaguars offense ended with one of its worst performances. Jacksonville finished with only 222 yards of offense against...
First Coast Varsity Weekly: Jackson, Raines out of Gateway girls hoops after fight
Duval County Public Schools excluded both reigning champion Jackson and Raines on Monday from the bracket for the annual Gateway Conference girls basketball tournament, following a bench-clearing altercation that cut short the teams' Thursday night regular season game. The incident eliminates the teams that have combined to win the last...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness) Full practice. CB...
Look: SoFi Stadium Getting Crushed For National Title Showing
SoFi Stadium hosted this year's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. It turns out some fans had brutal experiences at the most expensive NFL stadium. The belief was that SoFi Stadium's roof would shield fans from the rain on Monday night. However, several surfaces inside the ...
