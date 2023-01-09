ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin

Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
GEISMAR, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the Lafayette Superior Grill project? Construction may finally start

Construction of the Superior Grill planned for Lafayette may finally begin. The company behind the much-anticipated project got a building permit from Lafayette Consolidated Government to build at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, the site of the old Randol’s Restaurant, after buying the property in late 2021. Estimated cost of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond set for $160 million bottle manufacturing facility from California company

Niagara Bottling, a California company, plans to spend $160 million to build a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Hammond. The new facility should create 70 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000, Louisiana Economic Development officials said Wednesday. State officials also estimate the project could create another 100 indirect jobs.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back

BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Dat Dog building in downtown Lafayette has a new tenant; Here's what we know so far

The former Dat Dog building has been leased to a business group that could start construction on the building next week. Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate, said the group will begin on significant construction on the building — “It’s going to be a facelift,” he said — with a goal of opening by the start of Festival International in late April.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary takes shape, new board holds retreat

The demolition and rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary advanced Thursday with a recommendation to hire a construction manager to finish the design and likely build the new Baton Rouge elementary school. The recommendation to hire a joint partnership between Milton J. Womack Construction company and NRK Construction to rebuild Brownfields was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. WBRZ has reached out to law...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition

Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
BATON ROUGE, LA

