Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a second season at Paramount Plus. The show debuted on Thanksgiving Day. There are ten episodes. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount Plus and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

5 HOURS AGO