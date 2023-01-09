Read full article on original website
Paramount Plus Renews ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’
Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for a second season at Paramount Plus. The show debuted on Thanksgiving Day. There are ten episodes. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount Plus and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”
ABC Sets February Premiere Date for ‘Not Dead Yet’: TCA
ABC has set a February 8 date for its new original comedy series Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez stars as a broke, single writer looking to restart her career as an obituary writer who gets advice from the dead people whose lives she’s writing about, according to the network. Along with Rodriguez, the series also stars Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday and Angela Gibbs.
TCA: ‘The Bear’ Gears Up For Season Two
Cast and producers from FX's The Bear are doing their mise en place for season two, as the hit half-hour show returns on Hulu in early summer. There will be ten episodes, FX announced at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena. Christopher Storer created The Bear, and executive...
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married. Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband...
‘Sherri’ Renewed for Two More Seasons
Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd, has been renewed through the 2024-25 TV season on its launch group, the Fox Television Stations, as well as on the Cox Media, Sinclair and Nexstar station groups. Sherri is produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which produced the rookie daytime talker’s predecessor, Wendy Williams. “I...
Freeform Greenlights Sixth Season of 'Grown-ish': TCA
Freeform will bring back its Black-ish spinoff series Grown-ish for a sixth season, the network announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour session. The Emmy-nominated show starring Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi launches the second half of its fifth season January 18, and continues to follow the...
'Jennifer Hudson' Renewed for Season 2
Jennifer Hudson, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rookie daytime talker, has been renewed for a second season by the Fox Television Stations and by Hearst Television, which together cover more than 60% of the country. The announcement came from Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television; David Decker, president of content sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; and Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations.
Disney Brings Back 'Phineas and Ferb', Disney Plus Premieres 'Bono & The Edge' St. Patrick's Day: TCA
PASADENA, CALIF. — Disney is bringing back Phineas and Ferb, which debuted 15 years ago on Disney Channel, Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president, said at the Television Critics Association press tour Friday. Creator Dan Povenmire joined Davis onstage and said, “A whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts and it still means so much to them.”
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Third Season
Fresh off its three Golden Globe award wins Tuesday night, ABC has greenlit a third season of the comedy series Abbott Elementary. The series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series along with the best actress in a comedy series award for Quinta Brunson and a best supporting actor statuette for Tyler James Williams.
ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
'All American' Gets Early Season Renewal From CW
The CW has renewed All American for a sixth season, Brad Schwartz, president, Entertainment, The CW Network, announced Wednesday. According to The CW, the last season of All American was the network's No. 1 linear show among adults 18-49 and the most-watched digital series. The midseason return of All American's...
New Deadline for L.A. TV Week Nominations Is Jan. 13
Nominations for Multichannel News Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles close this Friday, January 13, after a brief extension ends. Nominations are free to submit. Wonder Women and 40 Under 40 of L.A. are returning to the Sofitel Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los...
Samsung TV Plus Adding 'Biggest Loser' Channel to Diet
Samsung TV Plus, the consumer electronics maker’s free ad-supported streaming service, has added The Biggest Loser Channel. The series, featuring contestants who compete to lose weight and win a cash prize, seem apropos at a time when viewers are settling into their New Year’s resolutions. Samsung TV Plus...
‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Are Big Winners at Golden Globe Awards
HBO’s The White Lotus and ABC’s Abbott Elementary were multi-award winners in the television category at Tuesday’s 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which returned to television after a year’s hiatus. Abbott Elementary took home three Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy series, a best actress in...
Netflix Ramps Up Live Streaming Push by Acquiring the Show That Helped Put It on the Hollywood Trophy Map, the SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards became one of the first Hollywood kudos events to give Netflix a major showbiz trophy in 2015 when it handed a lead actor award to 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey. Netflix, which is dipping its toes in the live-streaming water with a Chris Rock...
Cinedigm Working With Roundtable To Develop Streaming GoPro Channel
Streaming company Cinedigm said it was working with producer Roundtable Entertainment to develop the GoPro Channel. Slated to premiere later this year, the GoPro Channel will feature original programming from GoPro’s library if sports and lifestyle videos, including both professionally produced programs and user-generated content. Roundtable will produce a...
Former Nike CEO Mark Parker Named Chairman at Disney
The Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors elected former Nike CEO Mark Parker as chairman, effective after the company’s annual meeting of shareholders. Parker succeeds Susan Arnold, who invited former CEO Bob Iger to return to the company and abruptly replace Bob Chapek, who had followed Iger as CEO two years earlier.
Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Rings in New Year in Talk Lead
Live with Kelly and Ryan remained syndication’s top talker in the rerun-filled holiday week ended January 1, racking up its 32nd straight first-place finish. That includes eight ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, the most recent of which was in the week ending September 11. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led even though the show eased 11% from the prior week’s new season high to a 1.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.
Philo Adds Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV to Streaming Lineup
Streaming TV service Philo said it added Smithsonian Channel and Pop TV to its base package. The base package now has more than 70 channels and will continue to cost $25 a month. “We’re super excited to kick off 2023 with two new channel additions - Smithsonian Channel and Pop...
Comcast and Paramount JV To Brand Acquired HBO Shows as 'SkyShowtime Originals'
Warner Bros. Discovery also lays off 30 as it abandons the Streaming Wars' European theater to pursue an 'arms dealer' posture. Continuing to retreat from what was an aggressive expansion of the HBO brand in Europe, Warner Bros. Discovery has exclusively licensed 21 HBO shows to Comcast/Paramount joint venture SkyShowtime, where they'll be branded as "SkyShowtime Originals." (opens in new tab)
