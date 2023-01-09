Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAPT
Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
WLBT
JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
breezynews.com
Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala
Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson
Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
WLBT
Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station. The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station off Interstate 55 and Northside Drive. According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple...
WLBT
Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
kicks96news.com
Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanting for dumping garbage. According to a Facebook post, two people were caught on camera dumping garbage on the side of a road near Thomastown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.
Body found in Jackson house fire identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire. The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigating after woman's body found during house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead during a house fire. Sam Brown, the public information officer for JPD, said in a Wednesday release that the body was found during the fire on Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Brown...
WLBT
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
WAPT
Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
