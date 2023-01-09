ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

WAPT

Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving

Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrested woman calls 911 for help

A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
breezynews.com

Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala

Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gas station shooting leaves two injured in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon at a local gas station. The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station off Interstate 55 and Northside Drive. According to JPD, two people were sitting in a white pickup truck when multiple...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren County man doing donuts near sheriff arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after doing donuts in a field near the Warren County sheriff, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. Sheriff Martin Pace was getting out of his vehicle at the Bovina Grocery on Tuesday morning when he heard loud engine noises. Vicksburg Daily News says the sheriff saw a 2017 Dodge Minivan doing donuts in a field near the store.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase on Highway 80 into Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on […]
PEARL, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake County deputies searching for garbage dumping suspects

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects wanting for dumping garbage. According to a Facebook post, two people were caught on camera dumping garbage on the side of a road near Thomastown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Jackson house fire identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire. The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
JACKSON, MS

