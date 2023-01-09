SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471, which passed the Illinois Senate and House in the past week, was signed by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday night in the capitol rotunda. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO