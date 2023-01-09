Read full article on original website
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Governor Pritzker signs assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471, which passed the Illinois Senate and House in the past week, was signed by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday night in the capitol rotunda. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
CHICAGO (AP/WAND) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois' access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who...
Local law enforcement agencies respond to passage of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Local law enforcement agencies are speaking out after a new law banning assault weapons was signed into law. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Over a dozen sheriff's offices and police departments have released statements criticizing HB5471. WAND has...
Gun lobby heads to court next week over new ban
MACON, Ill. (WAND) – As gun dealers boxed up inventory and removed it from displays, gun lobby groups are consolidating their efforts to sue Illinois in federal court over the newly enacted ban on assault-style weapons. Guns Save Life, a gun rights organization, says two law firms have been...
State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it will sue the companies that make and promote much of the nation's insulin. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Thursday. The lawsuit accuses insulin manufacturers Eli Lilli, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi of keeping prices too high. It also blames pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx. California is one of many states that have sued these companies in recent years. California is also considering making its own generic version of insulin to try and drive down the price. People with certain types of diabetes need insulin to survive.
DCFS addresses human trafficking during awareness month
(WAND) — Human Trafficking Awareness Month takes place every January and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has provided information about identifying, intervening, and preventing human trafficking. “Human trafficking is not something that only happens to adults in other countries; it occurs every day across Illinois...
Egg prices impacting local businesses
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC. Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani...
Man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Trevor Thomas Bickford was charged Tuesday with federal crimes in connection with his self-avowed jihad against the U.S. government and his knife attack on three police officers in Times Square. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called it a senseless attack. Authorities said the 19-year-old Maine resident began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer. They say he decided in November to wage jihad on U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.
Shelter in Place Continues After Blaze at Chemical Plant in La Salle; No Injuries Reported
(NBC CHICAGO) — Officials say no one was hurt in a fire at a chemical plant in La Salle, Illinois, Wednesday, but a shelter in place remains in effect for area residents amid questions over potential environmental impacts. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion"...
Colder weather returns to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Wet weather is on the way to Central Illinois and it'll be turning colder. After reaching the low-50s Tuesday, we'll enjoy another warm day Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. However, more moisture in the air will produce fog and drizzle. An approaching cold front tonight will bring...
Dry weekend before rain on MLK Day
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois woke up to a snow flurries/showers Friday morning leaving many with a dusting, but some even picked up close to 0.25”. Morning commutes were impacted by a few slick spots, but roads remain mostly clear. Futurecast shows the potential to see flurries throughout the day,...
