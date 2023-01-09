ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

chatsports.com

Todd Downing Replacements Ft. Kliff Kingsbury & Nathaniel Hackett | Tennessee Titans News & Rumors

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans fired Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing and three other Titans assistant coaches on Jan. 9th, 2022 following the end of the 2022 NFL regular season. Titans Today and Chat Sports host Tom Downey reveals a list of 10 coaches that could be the new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL Season. The Titans lost seven-straight games to end the 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News

Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

'They've been through this before': How the Bengals are better prepared to win the Super Bowl

CINCINNATI -- Lou Anarumo doesn’t know exactly what was said. But the message from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a familiar one. Even though the favored Bengals found themselves staring at a 17-3 deficit, he urged patience that the unit’s fortunes were going to turn around.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call

As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week

Joe Burrow is confident about the Bengals' title chances and more from our NFL quotes of the week. Get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium articles a year from top writers. • Barnwell: Predicting NFL bracket ». • Borzello: Men's CBB transfer rankings ». • Connelly: CFB's best two-year...
CINCINNATI, OH

