Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
NEW 49ers Rumors: Raiders SIGNING Jimmy G? DeMeco Ryans Turning Down Texans? 49ers vs. Seahawks News
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:28 PMRoemello Bellu200bas the head coach for the 49ers I'm first. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. 49ers Report by Chat Sports •...
chatsports.com
Todd Downing Replacements Ft. Kliff Kingsbury & Nathaniel Hackett | Tennessee Titans News & Rumors
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans fired Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing and three other Titans assistant coaches on Jan. 9th, 2022 following the end of the 2022 NFL regular season. Titans Today and Chat Sports host Tom Downey reveals a list of 10 coaches that could be the new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL Season. The Titans lost seven-straight games to end the 2022.
NFL Playoffs feature 19 former Penn State football players this weekend
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As the NFL heads into the 2022-23 playoffs this weekend, there are 19 Penn State football alumni across 11 playoff-bound teams. In total, there were 44 Penn State football alums on NFL rosters at the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The Nittany Lions rank among the top 20 programs […]
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News
Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
Louisiana football analyst Parker Orgeron, son of Ed Orgeron, hired by Baylor as analyst
Former LSU football and national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron spent plenty of time around the Louisiana football program the last 11 months. But 'Coach O' likely won't be seen around much more often as his son Parker has accepted a defensive analyst position at Baylor, ending his 11 month stint with...
chatsports.com
'They've been through this before': How the Bengals are better prepared to win the Super Bowl
CINCINNATI -- Lou Anarumo doesn’t know exactly what was said. But the message from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a familiar one. Even though the favored Bengals found themselves staring at a 17-3 deficit, he urged patience that the unit’s fortunes were going to turn around.
chatsports.com
The Mid-Morning Dump: Your College Football Champions: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits
COMING HOME Your conference leading Cyclones are in Ames tonight facing off against Texas Tech. https://t.co/099A4ov5Ro#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/qDshtQ0oP9— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 10, 2023. THAT’S A NICE MAP I love refreshing this page after every conference win, let’s keep adding land. TOP 15...
chatsports.com
Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call
As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
chatsports.com
Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow is confident about the Bengals' title chances and more from our NFL quotes of the week. Get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium articles a year from top writers. • Barnwell: Predicting NFL bracket ». • Borzello: Men's CBB transfer rankings ». • Connelly: CFB's best two-year...
Comments / 0