3 bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the first Super Wild Card Weekend in which betting is legal in Ohio and, even though the Browns aren’t involved, there’s still plenty of football to watch -- and possibly place some bets. Here are three bets I like this weekend that you...
Best Ohio sports betting promo codes: Six signup bonuses worth $3,600
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t heard already, sports betting is now legal in the state of Ohio. Beginning January 1, 2023, people living in Ohio can bet on sports legally, and we’ll cover the best Ohio sports betting promo codes available for new sports bettors. In this article, we’ll break down the various sign-up bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet, BetMGM and Bet365 Sportsbooks so that you can obtain as many of the best Ohio sports betting promo codes as possible.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Ohio prohibits what app for state employees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pretty much everyone uses social media. But there’s one app that state employees no longer are allowed to use, at least not on government devices. If you were paying attention to the news this week, you likely know which app it is. That means you should get at least one question correct on the cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The Mega Millions record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The most recent Mega Millions win was on Oct. 14, a $502 million prize shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.
cleveland19.com
Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of the dangers of sports gambling scams just weeks after it was legalized in Ohio. According to the BBB, many people have been taking advantage of what they think are “risk-free bets” only to have their identity stolen. Below are some tips from the BBB:
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Tornadoes tear through south, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
Ohio’s 10,188 COVID-19 cases is lowest weekly total since mid-November: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 12
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio fell sharply from 13,895 last week to 10,188 this week, putting the state close to the 10,000-new-case mark rarely reached since spring of 2022. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips,...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
