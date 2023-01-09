ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

BPD: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk juveniles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing males who were last seen Tuesday, according to the department. Maximus Juarez, 9, and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court, just east of Buena Vista Road at around 8:15 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD searching for 2 missing boys

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing boys who were last seen Tuesday night. Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court. Both are considered at risk because they’ve never run away before.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seeks assistance locating runaway at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen runaway. Angel Ontiveros, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street, just north of Niles Street, BPD said. Ontiveros is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in Arvin police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
ARVIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy