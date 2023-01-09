Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened. On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco...
BPD: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
Bodycam footage: Man flees with handgun, deputies open fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco on Nov. 27. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy-involved shooting took place after a short pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash at Magnolia and Gromer avenues. The deputy-involved shooting happened when the passenger of the […]
Bakersfield Now
USPS investigates two Bakersfield knife attacks on mail carrier, one caught on camera
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating two separate knife attacks that happened on January 9 in Bakersfield, one caught on camera from a Ring doorbell. According to a press release, neither of the incidents caused physical injuries. The release said in late 2022,...
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint
The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in an unknown area of Bakersfield on Fri, Jan 13th.
BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk juveniles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing males who were last seen Tuesday, according to the department. Maximus Juarez, 9, and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court, just east of Buena Vista Road at around 8:15 […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searching for 2 missing boys
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing boys who were last seen Tuesday night. Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court. Both are considered at risk because they’ve never run away before.
BPD seeks assistance locating runaway at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen runaway. Angel Ontiveros, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street, just north of Niles Street, BPD said. Ontiveros is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away. […]
Man gets 3 years in Pelezzio Reception Venue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received three years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to two felonies in connection to a shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. Anthony Felix, 23, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon. He has prior convictions for stalking, gang […]
Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to locate woman missing for several months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022. Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of […]
Man convicted in 2003 slaying of Bakersfield woman seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yolanda Ann Espinoza opened the door to two people in June 2003 after they asked for a glass of water and the use of her phone. Espinoza, 46, was later found dead with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag tied around her head. Cause of death was suffocation. Lonny Lorenzo […]
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
Man sentenced in Arvin police chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
