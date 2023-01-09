What do the Browns do next at defensive coordinator? Berea Report

Read full article on original website
Browns interview former NFL head coach to lead defense
The Cleveland Browns announced that they are interviewing former NFL head coach Jim Schwartz on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers should go messing with the foundation of their defense. Instead, just add to it.
Texans, Panthers interested in former Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka for head coach vacancies
It seems that former Kansas City Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka could become a hot name in this year’s head-coaching carousel. Kafka took the job as offensive coordinator with the New York Giants in 2022 under Brian Daboll. A former quarterback under Andy Reid in Philadelphia, Kafka spent five seasons as a member of the Chiefs’ coaching staff, beginning as an offensive quality control coach in 2017. He worked his way up to quarterback coach in Kansas City before leaving to join the Giants in 2022.
Gerry Dulac: Brian Flores would take Browns DC job, but I also think he wants to be a head coach
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette explains why he believes Brian Flores would take Browns defensive coordinator job and discusses Mike Tomlin’s reputation both in and outside of Pittsburgh
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Steelers Biggest Offseason Need Surprises Everyone
Shocking to think the Pittsburgh Steelers are focusing on this during the offseason?
Be Warned About the Steelers Offseason
Before anything gets too serious, it's time for a warning about the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason.
Broncos Locker Room Sounds Off to Front Office on New HC Hire
The Denver Broncos' players know what they want in their next head coach.
Browns Have two Players on This Top Free Agent List
Cleveland Browns players Jadeveon Clowney and Ethan Pocic are among the team's top free agents.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Who is most to blame for the Browns missing the playoffs in 2022? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We asked our Football Insider subscribers on Thursday a series of Browns questions, leading with who is most to blame for the Browns missing the playoffs this season? On Friday’s Orange and Brown Talk podcast, we reveal their answers and we give our own in an offseason roundtable.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Reacting to latest in Jadeveon Clowney’s saga, with Tim Bielik, Brad Ward, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Brad Ward of The Orange & Brown...
Albert Breer: People I've talked to think Flores has a real good shot at Browns' DC job; part of the job is changing culture
Albert Breer talks about the Browns’ defensive coordinator search, other expected changes that could come for the coaching staff, former Lions GM Bob Quinn’s influence on the Browns’ front office, where Jim Harbaugh will be coaching in 2023 and more.
Why the Bengals’ run game has to improve against Ravens: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals rush offense hasn’t seen much efficiency lately. A pass heavy team that has leaned in on quarterback Joe Burrow’s passing glamour, the Bengals haven’t witnessed much efficiency from their run game. After Bengals’ running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine respectively bounced back in the middle of the season with respective top-notch performances, those seem like a distant memory again.
Caesars Ohio promo code: NFL Playoffs arrive, score huge first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer is raising the bar on the NFL playoffs. Bettors can start off with a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
