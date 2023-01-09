Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
NFL unveils neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship bout
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship match, they’ll do so at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The championship game takes place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The winner earns a trip to the Super Bowl. The league decided to move the...
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023
GM Mickey Loomis confirmed on Friday that Dennis Allen would remain the head coach of the Saints for next season.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Wide Receiver Transfer
The Mountaineers add to the receiver room.
Dolphins vs. Bills predictions: NFL Playoff picks for Wild Card Weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Wild Card Weekend has arrived, and 12 different teams will partake in the action. The Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will play on Saturday, but the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will battle in the first matchup on Sunday. These teams already played twice this year, and the home team won both matchups.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Buffalo Bills are the America's Team in these NFL playoffs, but take the Dolphins on Sunday
It’s hard not to root for the Buffalo Bills in these NFL playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia is the most tortured fan base in the league. They have made four Super Bowl appearances and failed to earn a single Lombardi Trophy.
Louisiana football analyst Parker Orgeron, son of Ed Orgeron, hired by Baylor as analyst
Former LSU football and national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron spent plenty of time around the Louisiana football program the last 11 months. But 'Coach O' likely won't be seen around much more often as his son Parker has accepted a defensive analyst position at Baylor, ending his 11 month stint with...
Dolphins upset bid may rely on blitzing Josh Allen to cause chaos for Bills offense
ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback Sunday, thus lessening the threat their offense poses for the Buffalo Bills, they will likely have to play outstanding on defense if they hope to pull a wild-card upset. “Absolutely. It’s always been on us,”...
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: NFL Wild Card game time, TV channel, live stream
The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS nationwide, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial) and other live TV services.
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
