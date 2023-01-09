Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Watch Donovan Mitchell receive touching video tribute, thunderous ovation in warm return to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY -- There were no boos. Only deafening roars. Shortly before tipoff, Utah Jazz fans, many of whom showed up to Vivint Arena wearing their Donovan Mitchell No. 45 jerseys Tuesday night, welcomed their still beloved former star back with open arms. As the touching video tribute played...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
Cleveland Cavaliers come up clutch, show toughness in 119-113 comeback win over Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Better late than never. Behind for most of the night, the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the floundering Portland Trail Blazers, 119-113, while also silencing a once-lively Moda Center. The come-from-behind road triumph now gives the Cavs a chance at a successful trip.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio ‘grateful’ to return after days in the dark rehabbing ACL injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The specially designed black T-shirts were worn by Cleveland Cavaliers players, coaches and trainers before and after the game to celebrate Ricky Rubio’s landmark night. On the front, in Spanish cursive, the message read, “Welcome back, Ricky!” On the back, in English, was a powerful, weighty...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers look to get back in the win column this road trip as they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland fell to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in Donovan Mitchell’s return to the city he started his NBA career. The Cavs got one win over Portland already this season, a 114-96 victory in November.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates as Ricky Rubio is expected to make his return
PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers continue their west coast road trip on Thursday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland (26-16) will get a boost in the form of Ricky Rubio’s return. The guard has gone through a full year of ACL rehab, and sources told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that Rubio is expected to play Thursday, making his season debut.
DraftKings Ohio promo: score $200 bonus bets leading into huge weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors who lock in our DraftKings Ohio promo here can secure $200 in bonus bets after wagering just $5+ on...
Mari Bickley, Saniyah Hall are trying lead Laurel girls basketball to a poetic season ... and a state title
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year head coach Terrina Robinson constantly has to remind herself of one thing while watching the Laurel Gators play basketball.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cornerstone Christian sophomore guard Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak set a school record already this season with 51 points in a game. He is leading the seven-county area in scoring with 29.7 points per game through the second week of January among schools that reported season statistics this week to cleveland.com.
Why the Browns’ last 3 games were a huge teaching point for Cade York
CLEVELAND -- It finally clicked -- hopefully for good -- over the Browns’ final three games of the season. For the last six-plus months, Cade York has been riding a roller coaster of a rookie year. After the kicker’s NFL debut, in which he made a game-winning, 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers, York struggled with misses -- a couple so off they missed the netting behind the goal posts and went into the FirstEnergy Stadium stands.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0