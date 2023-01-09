ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates as Ricky Rubio is expected to make his return

PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers continue their west coast road trip on Thursday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland (26-16) will get a boost in the form of Ricky Rubio’s return. The guard has gone through a full year of ACL rehab, and sources told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that Rubio is expected to play Thursday, making his season debut.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cornerstone Christian sophomore guard Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak set a school record already this season with 51 points in a game. He is leading the seven-county area in scoring with 29.7 points per game through the second week of January among schools that reported season statistics this week to cleveland.com.
Why the Browns’ last 3 games were a huge teaching point for Cade York

CLEVELAND -- It finally clicked -- hopefully for good -- over the Browns’ final three games of the season. For the last six-plus months, Cade York has been riding a roller coaster of a rookie year. After the kicker’s NFL debut, in which he made a game-winning, 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers, York struggled with misses -- a couple so off they missed the netting behind the goal posts and went into the FirstEnergy Stadium stands.
