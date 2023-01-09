La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney

Photo: La Brea Bakery

Today, after 20 years, the La Brea Bakery has permanently closed its doors at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post , La Brea Bakery said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.” CEO Tyson Yu says:

“We are so thankful and hold a tremendous amount of appreciation for our employees, and for our customers who have frequented La Brea Bakery Café over the years. Our flagship Café location on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles is where the La Brea Bakery magic started 34 years ago. These humble beginnings are an integral part of the brand history, and we will forever be grateful to the local community for their support over the years. While we will no longer be operating the Cafés in Los Angeles or at Disneyland Resort, you can still find our delicious La Brea Bakery artisan breads in your local grocery in-store bakery and at other locations that serve artisan breads.”

The full Facebook post reads:

Here is the full Facebook statement:

To our Valued Customers,

We’re sad to announce the closing of our La Brea Bakery Cafes in both Los Angeles and Downtown Disney District. For nearly 34 years, our flagship store on La Brea Avenue has served the community and you, our loyal customers, have embraced us with open arms. Our Downtown Disney location was one of the founding restaurants and has been open from the start. The Cafés have brought so much joy and such a powerful sense of community to us and our neighbors.

Our last day is January 9th. However, this doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever. As we continue to focus our thriving La Brea Bakery business on grocery stores and other foodservice channels, we will continue supplying our customers with your favorite artisan breads. You can find our breads – both fresh baked and our Take ‘n Bake – in various grocery stores across the country, including local Southern California area stores such as Ralph’s, Vons, Pavilions and others. All La Brea Bakery artisan breads follow the original recipe and artisan techniques perfected when we first opened in 1989. Click to find a store near you. Or connect with us on any social link in our bio.

As we hand in our keys, we are filled with gratitude. We are so thankful for our Café employees, and for our customers that have frequented the La Brea Bakery Cafés in Los Angeles and Downtown Disney over the years. These communities are part of our history, and we will forever appreciate your support of La Brea Bakery.

With love,

La Brea Bakery Café