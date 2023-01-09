Read full article on original website
1000 hummingbird
3d ago
I can only imagine . we have an only child . i lOve him so much. i feel for yall . i know how hard this is. I can only imagine. your pain. may GOD BLESS YOU AND GIVE YOU SOME KIND OF PEACE IN YOUR LIVES. I'M SO SORRY FOR YALL.. BUT KEEP TELLING YOURSELF THE LORD HAS HIM. AND WILL KEEP HIM FOR YOU. UNTIL YOU MEET HIM AGAIN. IN HEAVEN.
Rougarou
3d ago
Take that bums life by never letting him back into society. He’s just a drain on it.
Shereba Boutte
3d ago
I am happy for this family. But this is Louisiana more than likely the driver is going to get a slap on the wrist .Louisiana Justice 🤷♀️
KHOU
$1M bond set for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Houston area
Keylin Hollins is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20, and her unborn baby. Hernandez was 8 months pregnant at the time.
KHOU
Teen shot in head 3 times after breaking up with boyfriend, officials say
RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old Wisconsin girl is being called a "walking miracle" after being shot in the head three times. Miranda Perales said her daughter, Jazlene Jones, had been dating her boyfriend for more than a year when she decided to break up with him. When she delivered the news, he shot her in what he told investigators was a "fit of rage."
NOLA.com
LaPlace man stood on aunt's neck until she died after argument over dog food
Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had disagreed numerous times before, their arguments often prompting visits from St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputies. But a dispute Tuesday over dog food ended in tragedy when authorities say the 57-year-old LaPlace woman's nephew, who is 25, put his foot on her neck and stood on it until she died.
WDSU
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat in St. John the Baptist Parish
A LaPlace man has been accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat on Tuesday. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, Christian Robinson, 25, has been accused of killing his aunt, Suzanne Robinson, 57. On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Robinson's...
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
wbrz.com
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
WDSU
Abita Springs shooting leaves one hurt, investigation underway
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — St. Tammany Parish Deputies said one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Abita Springs. Deputies did not specify what time but said it happened at the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36. According to deputies, Jacolby Howard, 20, is...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police issued a Tuesday, Jan. 10 statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a trooper shooting and killing a Texas man on Dec. 8. LSP said Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, fled a traffic stop around 10:02 p.m. That triggered a high-speed chase and multiple...
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
NOLA.com
One man shot near Abita Springs, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Abita Springs that left one man injured, according to a news release. A man has been taken to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said, but the extent of his injuries is not yet know. The shooting happened...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
KHOU
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
ktalnews.com
Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
stmarynow.com
Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash
A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
