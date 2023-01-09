ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 14

1000 hummingbird
3d ago

I can only imagine . we have an only child . i lOve him so much. i feel for yall . i know how hard this is. I can only imagine. your pain. may GOD BLESS YOU AND GIVE YOU SOME KIND OF PEACE IN YOUR LIVES. I'M SO SORRY FOR YALL.. BUT KEEP TELLING YOURSELF THE LORD HAS HIM. AND WILL KEEP HIM FOR YOU. UNTIL YOU MEET HIM AGAIN. IN HEAVEN.

Reply
9
Rougarou
3d ago

Take that bums life by never letting him back into society. He’s just a drain on it.

Reply
11
Shereba Boutte
3d ago

I am happy for this family. But this is Louisiana more than likely the driver is going to get a slap on the wrist .Louisiana Justice 🤷‍♀️

Reply(9)
3
Related
KHOU

Teen shot in head 3 times after breaking up with boyfriend, officials say

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old Wisconsin girl is being called a "walking miracle" after being shot in the head three times. Miranda Perales said her daughter, Jazlene Jones, had been dating her boyfriend for more than a year when she decided to break up with him. When she delivered the news, he shot her in what he told investigators was a "fit of rage."
WISCONSIN STATE
NOLA.com

LaPlace man stood on aunt's neck until she died after argument over dog food

Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had disagreed numerous times before, their arguments often prompting visits from St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputies. But a dispute Tuesday over dog food ended in tragedy when authorities say the 57-year-old LaPlace woman's nephew, who is 25, put his foot on her neck and stood on it until she died.
LAPLACE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Abita Springs shooting leaves one hurt, investigation underway

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — St. Tammany Parish Deputies said one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Abita Springs. Deputies did not specify what time but said it happened at the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36. According to deputies, Jacolby Howard, 20, is...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor

Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-20 in Louisiana, Impairment is Suspected as a Factor. Choudrant, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on January 11, 2023, that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. Matthew L. McCarthy, 47, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
ktalnews.com

Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him

Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash

A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy