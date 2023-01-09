ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Ohio State offers 2024 On3 3-star WR Terrance Moore

Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic three-star wide receiver Terrance Moore received an offer from Ohio State Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter. On3 ranks Moore as a three-star prospect, the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 43 player in Florida for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy