ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Fortune

A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates

The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
CNET

Should You Break a CD Early for a Better Rate?

A CD is a savings tool that offers better interest rates than standard savings accounts or money market accounts. The catch is that you must lock your money up for a predetermined amount of time. You may incur fees if you withdraw your money earlier, but in some cases, it may be worth the cost.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The keyboard and mouse maker fell more than 16% after Logitech announced preliminary results that showed declining sales and earnings. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Logitech said it expects net sales to be down more than 20% year over year in U.S. dollars. Operating income is projected to fall more than 30%. CEO Bracken Darrell said in statement that a slowdown in enterprise sales was partly to blame for the results.
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy