ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money

On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City police searching for attempted murder suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Detectives are looking for Xavier Reese, 20, who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on Dec. 14.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Overnight arson at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD officer injured while assisting motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night. Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged in grandfather's beating death

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday. Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs. Shreveport, Louisiana – Denell Linn Lee, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Lee to 115 months (8 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Lee pleaded guilty on September 27, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy