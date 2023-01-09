Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
Bossier Police Searching for Violent Criminal Suspect
On December 25, 2022 Cordell Wade became involved in a physical altercation with the victim in which he violently assaulted her. Cordell was recently released from jail on a similar incident that occurred Christmas time of 2021. His whereabouts in relation to this crime is being sought. Anyone with information...
KSLA
Operation nets drugs, guns and an arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police seized a stolen rifle, a half dozen more guns and various amounts of six different drugs when they arrested a Shreveport man. Members of Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
KTBS
SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
KTBS
SPD chief credits 'predictive policing strategy' to drop in homicide numbers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With 90 homicides in 2021, the city was bracing for what would happen on the streets in 2022. But by the midway point in the year, it was clear, the pace of these senseless killings had slowed down. There are a number of reasons police had more...
KTBS
Bossier City police searching for attempted murder suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Detectives are looking for Xavier Reese, 20, who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on Dec. 14.
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
KTBS
SPD officer injured while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night. Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
KSLA
Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged in grandfather's beating death
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the beating death of his grandfather, Shreveport police said Friday. Dalton Robinson, 25 is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant. Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Washington Street...
ktalnews.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Bossier City officers team up to save teen’s life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As gunshots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year the efforts of three police officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. “He was critical. He was critical,” said Officer Russell Engi as he describes the scene he came upon the night...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 8 Years for Possession of a Firearm and Drugs. Shreveport, Louisiana – Denell Linn Lee, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, on drug and firearms charges, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Lee to 115 months (8 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Lee pleaded guilty on September 27, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
Comments / 0