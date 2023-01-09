ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGLO News

Hinson calls proposed ban on gas stoves “absurd”

MASON CITY — The head of the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says a ban on gas stoves is being considered as evidence mounts of potential risks to human health. A study released last month found that 13% of childhood asthma cases nationwide can be blamed on indoor use of gas stoves.
Salon

Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
New York Post

Gas stove manufacturers push back on talk of a ban

Appliance manufacturers hit back after a US government official suggested the feds are considering a ban on gas stoves over alleged safety hazards. The Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers said there are “simple steps” consumers can take while they are cooking, such as opening a window, turning on a ceiling fan or using a range hood to mitigate any harmful emissions. The trade group, whose members include big US manufacturers like Whirlpool and General Electric as well as overseas companies like Samsung and LG, also notes that gas stoves are more budget-friendly. “For people who prefer gas, which is more affordable,...
Curbed

Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
msn.com

Key figures quash suggestions of gas stove ban

The White House and a key independent regulator are pushing back on the idea of a ban on new gas stoves as tensions over the restrictions boil over in Washington. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House doesn’t support a ban on Wednesday, echoing earlier remarks from the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State

New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
Rolling Stone

No, The Government Is Not Seizing Your Gas Stove

A panic is burning through social media and the halls of Congress following reports this week that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is preparing to issue a ban on gas stoves. The agency clarified on Wednesday that there is, in fact, no plan to ban gas stoves and that it is only “researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address any health risks” — but that isn’t keeping conservatives from pushing the narrative that government agents are going to come into your home and rip apart your kitchen. The political grease fire over the future of gas...

