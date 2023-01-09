Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
ijpr.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred. But a preliminary injunction by...
KDRV
New office for Kotek gives her a new role: Defendant in Measure 114 lawsuit
SALEM & HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's governorship brings another title for Tina Kotek this week. She listed as a new defendant in a lawsuit filed against the State for its new gun control regulation, Measure 114. More specifically, she and other co-defendants asked for the change in the case's...
ijpr.org
Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants
The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate money and help Oregonians get online. The state stands to receive between $400 million and $1 billion in federal funds for broadband under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
kezi.com
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
ijpr.org
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek takes first actions on ‘humanitarian disaster’ of homelessness
New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek put more teeth behind a promised effort to solve homelessness, signing three executive orders on Tuesday aimed at jumpstarting a statewide effort to build more housing and prevent people at risk from losing their homes. “This is a manmade disaster,” she said. “This is a...
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
KVAL
OHA receiving over $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with disabilities
OREGON — Six Oregon counties are set to receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities, according to a release from the U.S. Senate. “As the weather continues to be...
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
Greater Idaho bill introduced in Oregon State Senate reading
Talks about potentially adjusting the state line between Oregon and Idaho took a step forward on Tuesday, according to the Greater Idaho Movement.
ijpr.org
David Brock Smith appointed to fill vacant state Senate seat
Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, a state Representative for House District 1, was unanimously appointed to fill the vacant seat for Senate District 1. That seat was left open by Dallas Heard, who resigned earlier this month. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met Wednesday morning to vote...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
ijpr.org
Could Oregon Duplicate A Bold New California State Initiative To Fund Journalism?
It focused on residents who were going door-to-door to “clean the voting rolls” and road-show election deniers sowing distrust in local elections. All the while, academics and county clerks did their best to debunk these claims. In one case in Shasta County, the clerk notified state and federal authorities of the possibility of intimidation because of self-styled voter integrity groups targeting individuals in their homes.
mybasin.com
February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits
(Salem) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
ijpr.org
Environmentalists say Newsom’s budget cuts jeopardize climate programs, electric car mandate
Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
ijpr.org
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 rates are dropping, but Oregon hospitals are still struggling
Rates of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 in Oregon appear to have either peaked or are dropping. “As we begin 2023, I am hopeful for the situation we are facing,” Oregon state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Thursday. Of the three respiratory diseases circulating this winter, RSV has improved the...
