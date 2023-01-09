Read full article on original website
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Oh deer! Video shows animal crash through butcher shop door
MOORHEAD, Minn. — A wild video shows the moment a confused and startled deer crashed through a glass door into a butcher shop. The video, shared by She Said Butcher Shop on Facebook, was posted on Jan. 7. The video’s caption said, “it was a pretty terrifying experience overall.” In the video, a deer crashes through the glass in the store’s front door and crashes into the wall at the back of the store. The deer then gets up and breaks a window and knocks several things over before running back out.
Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested.
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Protect Your Roof—And Your Back—This Winter With a Snow Joe Roof Rake
Clearing snow off your car and driveway might be your main concern during a heavy snowfall, but don’t forget about your roof. Even light and fluffy snow can place a serious load on your rooftop, as well as create ice dams, which are ridges of ice that prevent melting snow from running off and can cause expensive water damage. Considering these risks, it’s clear that removing excess snow is essential to roof maintenance, and why a roof rake—like the Snow Joe Roof Rake—should be a primary piece of your snow-removal tool collection.
Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars -- one in August and another in June of last year."Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level -- but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.
Fear of Icy Injuries? How To Lower Your Risk During a Northland Winter
I've lived in Minnesota for 40 years now, and although I'm more of a summer guy than a winter fanatic, I don't mind the snow or even the cold fronts. Those blasts of arctic air mean fewer bugs and lower humidity. They keep the riff-raff out, right? If so, how did I get in?
Dozens of delays at MSP Airport due to icy conditions, recovery from FAA outage
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on domestic flight departures following an overnight computer outage that led to widespread delays.As of 7:50 a.m., the FAA said "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually" across the country. While working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system, the FAA earlier in the morning ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's website shows there were nearly 60 delays as of 8 a.m. At the same time, there were over 4,300 delays in United States airports, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware. MSP Airport officials say continued de-icing of aircraft by airlines will likely impact departure times through at least the morning. Runways, taxiways and ramp areas are continuing to be treated by crews. White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the FAA outage. "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said. If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.
Worst air quality in the Twin Cities since 2005 as MPCA issues "red alert"
We haven’t had air this bad in the Twin Cities since 2005. That’s the last time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had to issue a red alert for air quality due to what’s called winter stagnation.
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin Cities
A band of light freezing rain entered the Twin Cities metro just after Midnight on January 11, 2023, and continued through about 8-9 AM that morning. According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport observation reported 0.03 inches of precipitation today, resulting in a glaze of ice across most metro area roadways and sidewalks.
Railroad bridge hit, problem likely to persist until 2030s
The Seventh Street railroad bridge has become a staple of Faribault news, with its latest victim even doing some fender damage to a city vehicle on its way out. According to the city engineer, it likely isn't going to stop within the decade. The infamous tressel has been involved in a string of incidents involving semi trucks being too tall to fit under the bridge. Although not all the incidents result in damage, Wednesday's crash marked the start of the crashes for the new year. ...
