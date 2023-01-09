ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades. A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albgans Thursday evening. Trial underway...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past

St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Friday is the...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident

The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in St. Albans now faces attempted murder charges following a brawl last month. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington officials unveil public safety plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a year of unprecedented gun violence in the Queen City, Burlington officials Thursday unveiled a plan the mayor says will prioritize public safety. “I do not want 2022 again,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad, who was joined by the mayor and other city...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.

At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023

Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Colchester holds meeting to discuss potential new traffic pattern

The trial for a Quebec man accused of kidnapping an elderly New York couple continues Thursday. Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church. Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Sen. Hassan visits Grafton County to discuss opioid addiction...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. We’re told police are conducting an investigation related to the activity...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
COLCHESTER, VT

