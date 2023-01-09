Read full article on original website
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades. A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albans Thursday evening.
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne's territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding.
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont
Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday. Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5. Police responded...
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in St. Albans now faces attempted murder charges following a brawl last month. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a year of unprecedented gun violence in the Queen City, Burlington officials Thursday unveiled a plan the mayor says will prioritize public safety. “I do not want 2022 again,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad, who was joined by the mayor and other city...
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they're concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Colchester holds meeting to discuss potential new traffic pattern
The trial for a Quebec man accused of kidnapping an elderly New York couple continues Thursday. Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church. Burlington's Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. We’re told police are conducting an investigation related to the activity...
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023.
