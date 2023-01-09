Read full article on original website
The Glass Onion Prop Kate Hudson Said She Had To Have
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — the highly anticipated follow-up to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out" — premiered on Netflix in December of 2022. The standalone sequel (also written and directed by Johnson) centers on a whole new set of characters, including the master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as the only returning character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson reveals the hardest part about constructing ‘Glass Onion’ isn’t the mystery
Glass Onion has given a significant boost to the classic whodunit stories that have seen a resurgence in recent years, and deservedly so. While the ensemble murder mystery may have scored praise for its fun characters, brilliant twists, and thrilling plot, writer and director Rian Johnson also made sure he nailed the opening sequence, delivering a worthwhile introduction.
Glass Onion is now Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time
The Knives Out sequel is a hit for the streamer
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Was Going to Be a ‘Father-Son Story’
Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death casts a long shadow over the story of this year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as the characters in the film struggle to move on from the in-universe passing of his character T’Challa. It’s a huge departure from Coogler’s initial vision for the sequel film, which would have had T’Challa alive and well — and struggling with fatherhood. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Coogler and his co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler shared that they sent Boseman a first draft for the film that would become “Wakanda Forever” in 2020, right before the star died after a...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
James Cameron Swears He Never Considered O.J. Simpson For The Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger's eponymous character in "The Terminator” is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in cinematic history, so it seems strange to consider that Schwarzenegger wasn't even the first choice for the role. Legend has it that fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were among the options for the role before Schwarzenegger, as both of whom were far more well-known at the time for their roles in "Rocky" and "Mad Max," respectively (via Complex).
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Attend A Ton Of Premieres. Why He Showed Up For Avatar: The Way Of Water
Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he decided to attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.
Aftersun's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel
The 2000 historical action drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans have a simple answer to an oversight that’s bugged ‘The Last Jedi’ detractors
The discourse lives. Just over five years since Rian Johnson’s controversial sequel film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released to a divided and, at times, hostile fandom, wronged fans are still finding new things to be mad about. However, plenty more Star Wars fans are showing their waning patience for such sentiment.
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
IGN
How to Watch The Conjuring Movies in Chronological Order
You'd think it would be enough for filmmaker James Wan (Furious 7, Aquaman) to have two hugely successful horror franchises under his belt — with Saw and Insidious (both co-created with writing partner Leigh Whannell). But then he also went and created The Conjuring, which since its debut in 2013 has produced eight films in total, grossing over $2 billion at the box office.
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon (2023) review: Damien Chazelle goes dark mode
Damien Chazelle, the Oscar-winning director of the musical La La Land, is back with his new movie Babylon but if you’re expecting another ethereal, heartwarming story about the magic of Hollywood, think again. This is Chazelle like you’ve never seen him before. Babylon is unhinged, vulgar, and messy, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
The Ending Of A Man Called Otto Explained
More than a decade ago, Swedish writer Fredrik Backman began writing blog posts in character as a grumpy sexagenarian (per The New York Times). He'd read a news story about a man who'd acted poorly in public and recognized the type. Realizing that there was a story there and an audience for it, Backman penned "A Man Called Ove," which was published in 2012 and adapted into a film of the same name in 2015.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
