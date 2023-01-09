Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
Queen Elizabeth conferred the dukedom to Prince Harry on his May 2018 wedding day to Meghan Markle Anderson Cooper had a pointed question for Prince Harry about his current chapter since leaving royal life. In an interview that aired on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday to promote Spare, the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Cooper noted that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to North America, then inked a deal with Netflix and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey months...
Prince Harry Says He "Probably Would Have Done Less Drugs" If He'd Been Offered Therapy After His Mother's Death
In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry heartbreakingly describes how he was told about his mother Princess Diana's death, and what happened afterwards. Speaking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the Duke of Sussex explained about the aftermath of Diana's accident, "I don't think my family knew what to do. I don't think they knew what to do, and I can't say whether other families would have done a better job.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans
Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Losing Friends in Hollywood? Sussexes Allegedly Ditched by Former Pals Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, George Clooney, Amal Clooney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States over a year ago after they decided to quit their royal duties in the United Kingdom. When they first moved overseas, there were reports claiming that their neighbors and celebrity friends welcomed them with open arms. Table of contents. Obamas,...
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama
Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Has Been Brutally Retitled In Some Countries
Turns out, "heir and spare" is a uniquely English phrase.
Prince William Reportedly "Ordered" the Plane to Leave Without Harry as They Went to See the Dying Queen
When news broke that the Queen was unwell on Sept. 8, her family members rushed to be at her side when she passed away. But apparently, Prince William wasn't willing to wait for Prince Harry to arrive before starting the journey to see his grandmother one last time. In a...
Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton ‘Outraged’ By Prince Harry’s Memoir, Family Feels He Is On ‘A Path To Destruction’
Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton have remained silent about Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir that spilled about them — but sources revealed the two are privately expressing their anger, RadarOnline.com has learned. Harry has been on a media blitz this week to promote his memoir Spare which was released today. During his various interviews, Harry revealed portions of the book that talked about his sister-in-law and his stepmother. Harry revealed that he begged his father not to marry Camilla. He accused her of leaking stories to the press in an effort to rehabilitate her image as the mistress that broke up...
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
