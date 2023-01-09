ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCbvK_0k8tw1tp00

The former ninth overall pick gets a fresh start

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City.

The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He didn't play for a team this season.

The Bengals took him with the ninth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ross had 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons in Cincinnati.



Cincinnati, OH
