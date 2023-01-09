Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes
And the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama are... Brendan Fraser finds himself up against the other best actors of 2022 at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actor is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." At the Golden Globes, he's up against Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Hugh Jackman ("The Son"), Bill Nighy ("Living"), and Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection").
The Grey's Anatomy Episode That Was Based On The Real-Life Death Of Writer Krista Vernoff's Dad
Since 2005, the masses have been tuning in to Shonda Rhimes' hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." From interhospital romances to heart-wrenching patient stories, there's never a dull moment. Of course, Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast bring these stories to life on screen, but the talented writers penning the plotlines must also be applauded.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Shrinking Before
Created by "Ted Lasso" fan-favorite Brett Goldstein, writer-producer Bill Lawrence, and comedy veteran Jason Segel, the new Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" has a concept that's a breath of fresh air among contemporary comedies. There might be an overwhelming amount of sitcoms and other funny shows to choose from these days, but it's still hard to find such a quality gem. With an ensemble cast and an original premise, however, "Shrinking" definitely has a chance of becoming a modern hit.
The Fabelmans' Long Journey To Becoming Another Steven Spielberg Classic
Steven Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" might not have been as widely seen in theaters as his previous films (via The Numbers), but those who have seen it have generally loved it. This extremely well-reviewed movie has been picking up awards since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where it won the People's Choice Award — and has gone on to win both best motion picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes. Its status as yet another classic from America's most beloved populist auteur seems to be all but assured already.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Paget Brewster Initially Only Wanted To Return As A Guest On Criminal Minds
For the better part of the past two decades, Paget Brewster has been identified for her role as Emily Prentiss on the hit procedural drama "Criminal Minds," and its recent Paramount+ revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." But it is worth noting that Brewster has not actually played Prentiss for the entirety of the show's 17-year existence. That's in no small part because "Criminal Minds" was actually off the air between its cancellation in February 2020 and its streaming return more than two years later.
Walker Independence's Gabriela Quezada Compares Matt Barr's Goofy Personality To A Golden Retriever - Exclusive
Anyone who's met Matt Barr can attest that the actor is just a nice guy — and not the kind of guy who calls himself a nice guy — an actually nice, wholesome, caring person. All of his "Walker" and "Walker Independence" co-stars have nothing but praise for Barr, who doesn't have anything close to the dark edge both iterations of his character Hoyt Rawlins display. In fact, if you ask Lucia Reyes actor Gabriela Quezada, he's more like a sweet, happy-go-lucky golden retriever than anything. It's a whole vibe that charms fans and his co-stars alike.
M3GAN's Allison Williams Is Still Impacted By The Ring (Like Every Other Millennial)
Whether she set out to or not, Allison Williams has managed to become a significant actress in the horror genre. That's mainly on the strength of two films: "Get Out" and "M3GAN," both of which are already new classics among fans and within pop culture in general. With "M3GAN," Williams finds herself in opposition to a killer android doll who develops an unhealthy attachment with her newly orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), but all you really need to know is that the Model 3 Generative Android is a killing and dancing machine that many are enthusiastically welcoming into the pantheon of iconic horror antagonists.
The Only Two Acting Credits Under Robbie Knievel's Belt Are From Cop-Centric Shows
Say the words "daredevil motorcycle legend," and the first name to pop into your mind will doubtless be Evel Knievel — and the second name will most likely be his son, Robbie. Also performing under the moniker Kaptain Robbie Knievel, Robert Edward Knievel II passed away today, January 13, 2023, after losing his struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Buzzing Over Olivia's Powerful Scream
A good scream can be incredibly cathartic. When the weight of the world rests on your shoulders, and you've been dealt more cards than you can handle, sometimes all you can do is let out a primal yell to let everyone else know how fed up you are. Movies and TV know this all too well, and the right scream can send chills down viewers' spines.
The Office's Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Goldenface Said To Pam In Threat Level Midnight
It's amazing how "The Office" has remained a crucial part of the zeitgeist despite going off the air in 2013. It's been 10 years since fans said goodbye to the show, but thanks to streaming services and a broader cultural discussion, people haven't been able to let go of the iconic sitcom. Of course, the series' relevance is also aided by podcasts devoted to dissecting the show, and one of the most popular of these is "Office Ladies," hosted by two stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.
Abbott Elementary Fans Are Eager To See Who They Cast As Janine's Sister
"Abbott Elementary" is continuing its hot streak on ABC, quickly becoming one of the network's most popular shows. The mockumentary series' success extends far beyond viewership, as it added three more Golden Globes to its already packed award shelf. Unlike most network shows, "Abbott Elementary" uses its success to draw...
The Parks And Rec Pawnee Rangers Scene That Retta Calls Her Favorite
Is there anyone who doesn't miss "Parks and Rec?" The hit sitcom ran for nearly six years on NBC and turned relatively well-known supporting players like Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones into television stars. It also introduced wider audiences to the talents of Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World"), Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus"), Aziz Ansari ("Master of None"), Adam Scott ("Severance"), and Nick Offerman (set to appear in HBO's "The Last of Us.") In this dauntingly stacked cast, however, no one delivered a one-liner quite like Retta, the comedian behind fan-favorite character Donna Meagle.
